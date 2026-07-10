Creative Fabrica Launches ‘Studio Desktop’ to Bring Free, Subscription-Free AI Utilities Directly to Users Computers

The Studio Desktop App Is Here

Run free AI tools locally on Windows or Mac. Get unlimited background removal, 4x upscaling, image generation, and more with zero subscriptions.

By offering both the heavy-lifting power of the cloud and the private execution of local hardware, we are expanding the creator's toolkit and putting control exactly where it belongs” — Roemie Hillenaar, CEO Creative Fabrica

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Fabrica today announced the launch of their Studio Desktop App , a local-first desktop application for Windows and Mac. The new software moves essential, daily creative AI utilities off cloud servers and onto the user’s own computer hardware, eliminating subscription costs, cloud waiting rooms, and token meters for foundational design tasks.As tech industries increasingly shift toward data sovereignty and self-hosted models, the Studio Desktop App brings this structural change directly to the consumer creative space. By utilizing the user's local GPU, the application delivers total data privacy and offline functionality, ensuring that a creator's files never leave their machine.The Studio Desktop App launches with a suite of completely free, unlimited local tools:- Background Remover: Clean up product photos and isolate designs for transparent PNGs or Cricut cut files in a single click without uploading data to third-party servers.- AI Image Upscaler: Enhance low-resolution graphics natively up to 4x resolution for crisp, high-quality sublimation and print-on-demand files.- Image Generation: Generate images locally and concept ideas instantly on your own terms.- Text-to-Speech: Convert written scripts into natural-sounding audio for tutorials and video marketing materials.The desktop application establishes a hybrid ecosystem alongside Creative Fabrica’s core web platform. Hundreds of thousands of creators continue to utilize the web platform's coin-based subscription model to access heavy, compute-intensive frontier AI models in the cloud. Studio Desktop serves as a nimble companion to that workflow, allowing creators to run their high-volume daily utility tasks locally for free, saving their cloud coins for massive projects."The future of creative AI is about giving creators ultimate control over how, where, and when they build," said Roemie Hillenaar, CEO of Creative Fabrica. "By offering both the heavy-lifting power of the cloud and the private execution of local hardware, we are expanding the creator's toolkit and putting control exactly where it belongs."Creative Fabrica Studio Desktop is free forever and requires no credit card or subscription to use. Users can download the application immediately at desktop.creativefabrica.com About Creative FabricaCreative Fabrica is a leading AI and content company based in Amsterdam, on a mission to make everyone a creator. Launched in 2016, the platform serves a global community of millions of creators, designers, and entrepreneurs. By offering a suite of innovative AI-powered tools designed for success - along with access to millions of premium fonts, graphics, and craft designs - Creative Fabrica empowers everyone to turn their creative passion into reality, whether for a hobby or a business.

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