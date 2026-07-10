Flamisol LLC Supplies Zinc-Based ATO Alternatives and Expandable Microspheres to U.S. Manufacturers

Flamisol LLC is a U.S. specialty chemical supplier offering zinc synergists, ATO alternatives, and expandable microspheres for industrial manufacturers.

Sometimes manufacturers just need a reliable source for a material they can test and qualify without jumping through hoops. That is what we try to make easy.” — Nicolas Hamelin, Partner, Flamisol LLC

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flamisol LLC, a U.S.-based specialty chemical supplier, is expanding awareness of its additive supply offering for industrial manufacturers across North America and internationally. The company supplies zinc-based synergists, expandable microspheres , and related specialty additives to compounders and manufacturers working in plastics, rubber, wire and cable, coatings, composites, and foam applications.Flamisol's core product lines include zinc stannate (FL-ZS), zinc hydroxystannate (FL-ZHS), micronized zinc hydroxystannate (FL-ZHS-M), and zinc borate (FL-ZB). These materials are used by formulators as ATO alternatives or supplements in halogenated flame retardant systems, depending on the application and formulation requirements. Since China's 2024 antimony export restrictions, many manufacturers have been evaluating second-source options and partial substitutions to manage ATO supply risk and pricing volatility. Flamisol's zinc synergist line provides a TSCA-listed, fully documented option for manufacturers looking to explore those alternatives.All zinc products are non-hazardous, non-regulated for transport under DOT and IATA, and carry no IARC carcinogenicity classification. Full SDS and TDS documentation is available, and evaluation quantities are offered for laboratory qualification programs. Flamisol can supply from small trial quantities through to production volumes, with DDP pricing available to US destinations.In addition to its zinc synergist line, Flamisol distributes IC-Sphere expandable microspheres for manufacturers and formulators looking to reduce material density and weight in plastics, coatings, and composite applications. Expandable microspheres can help reduce material costs and improve processing in lightweight foam and composite systems, depending on formulation and processing conditions.Flamisol operates as a lean distributor with established logistics infrastructure, active carrier accounts, and US warehouse capability. The company serves customers across North America, Latin America, and Europe."Manufacturers dealing with ATO supply issues are not always looking for a complete system overhaul. Sometimes they just need a reliable source for a material they can actually test and qualify without jumping through hoops. That is what we try to make easy," said Nicolas Hamelin, Partner at Flamisol LLC.For more information or to request technical documentation and pricing, visit https://flamisol.com or contact the team at https://flamisol.com/contact About Flamisol LLCFlamisol LLC is a U.S.-based specialty chemical distributor supplying flame retardants, zinc-based ATO alternatives , expandable microspheres, polyurethane raw materials, and PVC solvent cements to industrial manufacturers. The company is registered in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia and maintains active logistics and compliance infrastructure for domestic and international supply. More information is available at https://flamisol.com

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