JTC and Asset Class Launch JTC ONE in the U.S., Combining Institutional Fund Administration & Modern Investor Technology

Two proven specialists, JTC and Asset Class, come together to launch JTC ONE: an end-to-end private markets solution.

We are proud to power JTC ONE, and proud of what it means for managers who want a modern investor experience and institutional-grade administration in one connected solution” — Ferdinand Roberts

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two proven specialists, JTC and Asset Class , come together to launch JTC ONE: an end-to-end private markets solution that pairs institutional-grade fund administration with a purpose-built digital CRM, GP and investor experience, delivered under one relationship and one point of accountability.Administration and technology, each best in class, now available as one connected solution for fund managers and their investors in the U.S.NEW YORK — July 13, 2026. Asset Class, the technology platform built for private markets, today announced, in partnership with JTC, the launch of “JTC ONE, powered by Asset Class” in the U.S. The new offering brings together JTC’s institutional fund administration and Asset Class’s modern CRM, GP and investor technology in a single end-to-end solution for U.S. private markets firms. JTC ONE gives fund managers the operational rigor their fund structures require and the digital experience their investors now expect, connected as one.JTC ONE offers what the market has increasingly been asking for: best-in-class administration and best- in-class technology working together as one. Too often, fund managers have had to stitch administration and technology together on their own, managing separate providers, separate systems, and separate relationships. JTC ONE changes that by connecting administration and investor technology from the start, so data and documents move seamlessly between fund operations and the investor portal , giving managers and LPs one single, connected solution.One relationship, instead of manyRunning a modern private markets business has often meant piecing together multiple providers, with the burden of integration falling on the fund manager. That can lead to duplicate data entry, reconciliation across systems, and more vendor management than a fund should have to take on. JTC ONE removes that burden. Institutional-grade administration and a modern digital investor experience are delivered together in one connected solution.What sets JTC ONE apartJTC ONE brings together institutional fund administration, best-of-breed technology, and end-to-end lifecycle coverage through a single commercial relationship. It is built to support the capabilities that matter most to today’s private markets managers: a modern LP investor portal, institutional fund administration, integrated data flows without rekeying, regulatory compliance support, one commercial relationship, and the flexibility to scale as firms grow.Better experience. Better results. Better operations.A better experience. Investors get a seamless digital experience from day one, with branded portals,real-time visibility, mobile access, and AI-assisted self-service backed by institutional-quality service.Better results. Managers can raise capital more efficiently, onboard investors faster, and support a growing investor base without adding headcount at the same pace.Better operations. Fragmented processes are reduced, manual work and errors are minimized, and managers gain real-time visibility across the full fund lifecycle.Connected end to endJTC ONE connects every stage of the fund lifecycle in one environment, from fundraising and digital onboarding through to the investor portal, fund accounting and reporting. Capital activity recorded in fund administration flows through to the investor’s portal automatically, keeping GPs and LPs working from the same live information. The platform also connects to the financial reporting, analytics and market-data tools managers already run.Two leaders. One solution.“This is how private markets should work. Specialist administration and specialist technology, each doing what it does best, brought together as a single solution for the client. We are proud to power JTC ONE, and proud of what it means for managers who want a modern investor experience and institutional-grade administration in one connected solution.”Ferdinand Roberts | CEO & Founder, Asset Class“We are proud to partner with Asset Class to bring JTC ONE to market. This solution reflects JTC’s commitment to delivering institutional-quality service and accountability alongside best-in-class technology for private markets clients, creating a more connected experience for managers and their investors in the U.S..”Michael Richards | Head of Fund Administration, US, JTCJTC is a leading global professional services business with deep expertise in fund, corporate, private client and employer solutions services. Every JTC person is an owner of the business, and this fundamental part of our culture aligns us with the best interests of all of our stakeholders. Our purpose is to maximise potential, and our success is built on service excellence, long-term relationships and technology capabilities that drive efficiency and add value. JTC Group regulation and terms of businessFor full details of those JTC Group entities that carry on regulated business and certain other JTC Group entities, please visit our website: www.jtcgroup.com/legal-and-regulatory For JTC’s full website disclaimer, please visit: www.jtcgroup.com/disclaimer About Asset ClassAsset Class is a private markets technology platform with offices in New York, Sydney, Dublin and London. The platform spans investor CRM, fundraising, digital onboarding, the investor portal, portfolio reporting and fund administration integrations for private equity, venture capital, private credit, real estate and infrastructure managers. For more information, visit assetclass.com.Media contactsAsset Class: Sam Roberts | press@assetclass.comJTC: David Vieira| david.vieira@jtcgroup.com

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