Fajardo Native Recognized as Airwing Warfighter of the Week aboard USS George Washington

CELEBES SEA – Fajardo, Puerto Rico native Airman Miguel Figueroa was recognized as Airwing Warfighter of the Week aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), July 8, 2026.

Warfighter of the Week is a command program where the ship’s captain personally recognizes an exemplary Sailor selected by their leadership for their accomplishments.

Figueroa is an essential member of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5’s Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 team. Figueroa showcased extraordinary commitment to mission as an aircrew survival equipment technician. His unwavering vigilance resulted in the meticulous inspection, maintenance, and zero-deficiency inspections of 52 aircrew survival vests, emergency flotation systems, and critical search-and-rescue equipment. He directly contributed to 100% life-support equipment reliability during high-tempo flight operations to ensure his squadron team was operating at an optimum level of mission readiness. Additionally, as highly motivated peer leader and dedicated team player, he diligently assisted his shipmates during peak maintenance hours, ensuring all daily gear inspections were completed ahead of schedule.

“Serving in the Navy means acquiring many skills to use forward in life,” Figueroa said of his one year and eight months of Navy service.

Figueroa is a 2012 graduate of Escuela Evangelica Unida Fajardo High School.

George Washington, whose motto is “First in War, First in Peace”, is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.