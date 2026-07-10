Accounting Firm Frederick Butcher & Company Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BLAIRSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Frederick Butcher is a long-standing figure in business accounting and related tax work with a bit of alphabet soup after his name. The CPA part is globally accepted as Certified Public Accountant, a high standard for business and financial professionals, while the CGMA part is a designation less often found. The initials stand for Chartered Global Management Accountant a designation from AICPA, which signifies a firm is broad in scope, affiliated with a nationally-chartered bank, and has met strict standards and criteria. It is one of many distinctions held by Mr. Butcher, who founded his firm Frederick Butcher & Company about 45 years ago and was joined for the last 25 years by partner Connie Buonomo. The two ensure topnotch service for clients who need a range of tax, business, legal compliance, transactional, payroll and start-up services.

High Performance, High Standards

The firm is a member of the National Association of Tax Professionals, is top rated by the Better Business Bureau, and a member in good standing of other professional associations such as AICPA, NJCPA, and PACPA. They have also received a number of industry honors.

“It’s not just that we are distinguished and tenured accounting professionals, it’s that we’ve built a network of other professionals that can be useful in sales and probate activities. For instance, appraisers, civil engineers, or an environmentalist. We work with local experts to ensure we can fulfill every client need timely and successfully. We look at things with a broad lens and deep knowledge. And we genuinely enjoy consulting with our clients on a variety of issues.”

A legacy of accounting excellence

Frederick Butcher did not intend to go into accounting when he began his college studies. His original career goal was metallurgical engineering, but he soon discovered he liked math and the numeric formulas more than the scientific parts. He pursued accounting and bookkeeping and worked for a national firm after taking the CPA exam before establishing his own. As a small firm they are able to offer keen, personalized attention, matched with the expertise and resources of a larger firm.

The firm notes its strength comes from not being a specialist, but a generalist with an array of special offerings. Working with hi-net-worth individuals, nonprofit organizations and local businesses -- in industries such as retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. Frederick Butcher and Company prepares tax documents for individual returns, gift tax, estate tax and more, with the goal of maintaining compliance and minimizing tax burdens. They also do audits of financial statements, an area of business once handled strictly by banks.

“We don’t concentrate on any one thing. We meet with each client to explore their needs and what type of planning or tax work they would like from us. This is most helpful for new businesses and older businesses being sold, transferred, or restructured.”

We do our best and then some

The main office is located in Blairstown, NJ, a location off of Route 80 convenient for clients in Sussex or Warren County in New Jersey and across the border in Pennsylvania. They support clients in complying with new tax laws, learning business software and automated recordkeeping, and in getting on the right track from the very start.

The team says they do their best and then some. If a unique need arises, such as one client who had a disabled family member and wanted to supply for their needs, they will do research into a special needs trust and they set it up and coordinate activities with the lawyer or other subject matter expert. The firm even has some Saturday hours to accommodate their clients’ hectic work schedules.

Close Up Radio recently featured Frederick Butcher and Connie Buonomo of Frederick Butcher & Company in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday July 8th at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-accounting-firm-frederick/id1785721253?i=1000776210362

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-accounting-firm-frederick-butcher-company-338553693

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2yIdBXQo98FDUbrZ4ofMJV

For more Information, visit their website www.frederickbutcherandcompany.com

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