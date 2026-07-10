Recycled Glass Market Competitive Environment, Key Stakeholders, and Market Opportunities

Recycled Glass Market Report 2026 Competitors

The Business Research Company's Recycled Glass Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The recycled glass market is dominated by a mix of global recycling companies, waste management providers, and specialized glass processing manufacturers. Companies are focusing on advanced glass sorting technologies, automated recycling solutions, high-purity cullet production systems, and enhanced sustainability and regulatory compliance frameworks to strengthen market presence and maintain stringent environmental and quality standards. Emphasis on circular economy initiatives, resource efficiency, and integration of advanced material recovery and processing systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving recycling and sustainable materials sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Recycled Glass Market?

•According to our research, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The glass solutions division of the company, which is directly involved in the recycled glass market, provides a wide range of recycled glass materials, processed cullet products, and glass manufacturing solutions that support container glass, flat glass, construction, and industrial applications.

Who Are The Major Players In The Recycled Glass Market?

Major companies operating in the recycled glass market are Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., O-I Glass Inc., Verallia Packaging SAS, Strategic Materials Inc., Ardagh Group S.A., Vitro S.A.B. de C.V., Gerresheimer AG, Vetropack Holding Ltd., Gallo Glass Company, Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd., Momentum Recycling LLC, Pace Glass Inc., Dlubak Glass Company, Ripple Glass, Vidroporto S.A., Stölzle Glass Group, Recresco Ltd., Balcones Resources, ACE Glass Recycling, 2M Ressources Inc., Harsco Minerals International, BMT Co. Ltd., Glass Recycled Surfaces, Coloured Aggregates Inc., Trivitro Corporation GRL, Triveni Glass Ltd., Berryman Glass Recycling.

How Concentrated Is The Recycled Glass Market?

•The market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 20% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and regulatory entry barriers, driven by stringent environmental regulations, compliance with waste management and recycling standards, material processing requirements, and the need for consistent quality in recycled glass collection, sorting, and manufacturing applications. Leading players such as Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., O-I Glass Inc., Verallia Packaging SAS, Strategic Materials Inc., Ardagh Group S.A., Vitro S.A.B. de C.V., Gerresheimer AG, Vetropack Holding Ltd., Gallo Glass Company, and Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd. hold notable market shares through diversified product portfolios, established recycling and supply partnerships, global distribution networks, and continuous innovation in glass recovery, processing, and manufacturing technologies. As demand for sustainable packaging materials, recycled glass products, and circular economy initiatives grows, strategic collaborations, product innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oCompagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (3%)

oO-I Glass Inc. (3%)

oVerallia Packaging SAS (2%)

oStrategic Materials Inc. (2%)

oArdagh Group S.A. (2%)

oVitro S.A.B. de C.V. (2%)

oGerresheimer AG (2%)

oVetropack Holding Ltd. (2%)

oGallo Glass Company (1%)

oConsol Glass (Pty) Ltd. (1%)

Request A Free Sample Of The Recycled Glass Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14467&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Recycled Glass Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the recycled glass market include Strategic Materials Inc., Momentum Recycling LLC, Gallo Glass Company, O-I Glass Inc., Ardagh Glass Packaging North America, Vetropack Holding AG, Verallia SA, Encirc Limited, Beatson Clark Limited, Vidrala S.A., BA Glass B.V., Vetropack Austria GmbH, Consol Glass (Pty) Ltd., Stoelzle Glass Group, Fevisa Glass S.A. de C.V., Piramal Glass Private Limited, Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited, Gerresheimer AG, AGI Greenpac Limited, Saverglass SAS, Frigoglass S.A.I.C., Vitro S.A.B. de C.V., Sisecam Glass Packaging, Bormioli Luigi S.p.A., Heinz-Glas GmbH & Co. KGaA.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Recycled Glass Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the recycled glass market include Glass Recycled Surfaces Inc., Rumpke Waste & Recycling, Balcones Resources Inc., CAP Glass, Pace Glass Inc., Dlubak Glass Company, Glass to Glass LLC, Harsco Environmental, MBA Polymers UK Limited, URM Recycling Services, Resource Management Companies Inc., Midland Davis Corporation, Waste Connections Inc., FCC Environment Group, Reiling GmbH & Co. KG, Recresco Limited, Berryman Glass Recycling Limited, Ekman Recycling Limited, G.R.L. Glasrecycling NV, United Resource Management Inc., SA Recyclers Group Pty Ltd., Coloured Aggregates Inc., Eco Glass Processing LLC, Glass Recyclers Australia Pty Ltd., Green Planet 21 Co. Ltd.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Recycled Glass Market?

•Major end users in the recycled glass market include Saint-Gobain S.A., Owens Corning, Johns Manville Corporation, Knauf Insulation GmbH, CertainTeed LLC, Rockwool International A/S, Fiberglas Canada Inc., PPG Industries Inc., Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Sika AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., CRH plc, Heidelberg Materials AG, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Kingspan Group plc, Etex Group, Armstrong World Industries Inc., Corning Incorporated, AGC Inc., Guardian Glass LLC, SCHOTT AG, NSG Group.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Advanced recycling initiatives are transforming the recycled glass market by increasing material recovery, reducing waste, and supporting circular economy objectives.

•Example: In April 2024, SCHOTT AG launched pilot recycling projects for glass-ceramic cooktop panels and pharmaceutical glass packaging.

•Its initiatives enable closed-loop recycling, support resource conservation and lithium recovery, and facilitate the production of new high-quality glass products.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing Recycled Glass Processing Technologies Enhancing Quality And Efficiency

•Leveraging Sorting Systems Improving Purity And Output Consistency

•Expanding Recycling Infrastructure Strengthening Circular Economy And Supply

•Integrating Automation Enhancing Efficiency And Quality Control

Access The Detailed Recycled Glass Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/recycled-glass-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 30,000+ reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.