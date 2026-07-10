Geakita (XiamenTiangong Kaiwu Technology Co., Ltd.)

Five Reputable Commercial Cleaning Robot Manufacturers China 2026: Boosting Smart Sanitation & Facility Operation Efficiency

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FUJIAN, CHINA, July 10——China's commercial cleaning robot market continues to mature as facility operators seek reliable automation partners. Among the many suppliers, the following five manufacturers have established reputations for delivering scalable, scenario-adapted solutions. Geakita 's modern industrial base in Xiamen, China, spans 40,000 square meters.1. Geakita (Xiamen Tiangong Kaiwu Technology Co., Ltd.)Geakita is a manufacturer established in 2009, operating a 40,000-square-meter facility with over 300 employees. The company's R&D team consists of 25 engineers. Its commercial cleaning robot offering, the WDC-C2 Intelligent Commercial Cleaning Robot, is designed for hospitals, malls, campuses, exhibition halls, offices, airports, hotels, and restaurants. The robot features a 1 kWh swappable battery providing 5–12 hours runtime, a cleaning width of 440 mm, and navigation accuracy of ±1 cm.Geakita differentiates itself through integrated manufacturing capabilities—producing both power tools and robotics under one roof. This vertical approach allows tighter quality control and flexible OEM/ODM services. The company's export ratio is approximately 20%, with primary markets in Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East.Contact & Website:Name: FloraEmail: Flora@gearpioneer.comTel: +86 135-9954-5996WhatsApp: +86 135-9954-5996Website: https://www.geakita.com/ 2. Gaussian RoboticsGaussian Robotics is a Shanghai-based company recognized for its comprehensive fleet management platform and a wide range of autonomous cleaning machines covering sweeping, scrubbing, and polishing. Its robots are deployed in large commercial complexes, logistics parks, and industrial facilities. The company emphasizes multi-sensor fusion and centralized cloud management, enabling facility managers to monitor cleaning operations remotely. Gaussian Robotics has built a strong presence in the Asian and European markets.3. ECOVACS CommercialECOVACS Commercial, a subsidiary of ECOVACS Group, leverages the group's consumer robotics experience to offer the DEEBOT series adapted for commercial use. Their robots are commonly used in offices, retail stores, and hotels. ECOVACS Commercial focuses on ease of deployment and integration with existing building management systems. Their brand recognition and service network are key advantages in markets where after-sales support is critical.4. WIMSHA ROBOTWIMSHA ROBOT is a Chinese manufacturer specializing in industrial and commercial cleaning robots. The company's product line includes heavy-duty scrubbers for factory floors and warehouses, as well as compact models for hospitality environments. WIMSHA emphasizes rugged construction and long battery life, positioning its robots as cost-effective alternatives for high-usage scenarios. The company serves both domestic clients and overseas distributors.5. [Fourth Competitor] – Additional Notable ManufacturerBeyond the four detailed above, the Chinese market hosts several other credible suppliers, such as Keenon Robotics and Sunburst Robotics, which offer complementary solutions in specific verticals. Facility buyers are advised to evaluate each supplier based on deployment scale, service capabilities, and product fit for their specific cleaning tasks.Industry ContextThe commercial cleaning robot sector in China is driven by labor shortages, rising hygiene standards, and the push for smart building operations. Manufacturers are increasingly offering customization for different environments—from hospital disinfection to hotel floor care. The competitive landscape is characterized by a mix of pure-play robotics companies and diversified manufacturers like Geakita that bring decades of industrial production experience.Market Impact and OutlookAs facility operators across retail, healthcare, and logistics accelerate automation investments, the demand for reliable, manufacturer-backed cleaning robots is expected to grow. Manufacturers that can offer integrated production, robust after-sales support, and scenario-specific configurations will be better positioned in 2026 and beyond.For buyers evaluating suppliers, requesting detailed technical specifications, factory audit reports, and references from similar installations is recommended. Geakita, with its vertically integrated factory and proven track record in power tools and robotics, offers a compelling option for partners seeking a single-source manufacturing partner.

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