Privacy and Consumer Financial Protection Attorney Leslie Bender Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leslie Bender is an accomplished attorney and pre-eminent resource in privacy and consumer financial protection law. She advises hospitals and financial institutions on navigating state and federal privacy and consumer protection requirements, including HIPAA.

Her career has focused on the business side of privacy and consumer finance, building productive relationships with state and federal regulators.

Ms. Bender is among the 3,000 lawyers across the global law firm Eversheds Sutherland. Although her group sits within the Litigation Department, Bender focuses on prevention strategies and regulatory guidance rather than courtroom advocacy. She is recognized as an industry thought leader who translates regulatory frameworks into actionable strategies and leverages automation to streamline risk assessment. Her work helps clients reduce exposure, strengthen compliance, and stay ahead of regulatory change.

Helping busy professionals act on complex requirements without becoming overwhelmed is one of Bender’s strengths — along with bridging the competing priorities businesses and regulators face.

“I enjoy engaging with regulators — and more importantly, listening to how they see their priorities. I’m a lifelong learner, influenced from a young age by my parents, both award-winning college professors.”

Beyond her legal practice, Ms. Bender is a certified Vedic Scholar who teaches Ayurveda, Meditation, and Yoga — integrating these disciplines into corporate settings. Attendees of her professional development programs may find a bit of chair yoga woven into the agenda.

Empowering Women selected Ms. Bender for her trailblazing entry into business law in 1983 and her creative, strategic approach to solving client challenges. She is dedicated to mentoring emerging compliance and legal professionals.

“It surprises me when people view me as a trailblazer — or last year I was honored by Women in Consumer Finance as a ‘legal luminary.’ I’m grateful for the clients and colleagues I work with, and proud to have been one of only a few women to serve as president of an international credit and collections trade association. I can’t truly surf, but I’m resilient — and I enjoy riding the waves of change.”

Ms. Bender credits her parents and brothers with sparking her dedication to strategic problem-solving and her intellectual curiosity. After their parents’ passing, the Bender siblings partnered with the Indiana University Foundation to establish the “Bender Scholars” program — a scholarship and scholar-in-residence initiative now thriving for over a decade.

As Senior Counsel at Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP, Leslie Bender counsels financial services and healthcare clients on a broad range of financial and consumer protection laws. A trained mediator, award-winning author, and adult educator, Bender advises clients on transactions, compliance management systems, privacy programs, government affairs, and regulatory relations. Leslie has more than three decades of experience handling investigations and examinations related to federal and state regulators. Leslie draws on her in-house, community service, and outside counsel experience.

Learn more about her background and personal work style in the podcast interview.

Close Up Radio recently featured attorney and advisor Leslie Bender in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday July 8th at 1pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-privacy-and-consumer/id1785721253?i=1000776210008

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-privacy-and-consumer-financial-protection-attorney-leslie-bender-338553694

https://open.spotify.com/episode/2YIfv6j2itV9pOMTUrMTsR

For more information about Leslie Bender and her achievements, visit www.eversheds-sutherland.com or search for her LinkedIn profile

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