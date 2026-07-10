HANDEL’S ICE CREAM CONTINUES BAY AREA EXPANSION WITH NEW LIVERMORE LOCATION

Celebrate Livermore’s grand opening on July 16.

LIVERMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Ice Cream , the beloved brand serving ice cream since 1945, is officially expanding in California. The newest location in Livermore is located at 1912 First Street. The shop will celebrate its official Grand Opening on Thursday, July 16. This celebration marks a significant milestone for the brand as it continues to grow within the region.The new location is owned and operated by James and Julie Greene. For James, a proud alumnus of Rancho Las Positas Elementary and Junction Junior High School, this opening is a true homecoming. This expansion builds the family’s legacy, which includes the brand’s first Bay Area location in Walnut Creek and the recent Brentwood site. After building a reputation for local service, the Greenes are excited to introduce this neighborhood favorite to the Livermore community."We have spent years sharing Handel’s with our friends and relatives, and it has consistently been the highlight of our celebrations," said James Greene, co-owner of Handel’s Livermore. "Bringing this experience to Livermore feels like a natural progression of our journey, and we’re overwhelmed with excitement to share this special experience with our neighbors."The scoop shop will offer 47 rotating flavors, pickup and delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates, and catering services. The shop will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m."Growing up in this area, we know how much Livermore values community spirit and local gathering spots," said Julie Greene, co-owner of Handel’s Livermore. "We’ve poured so much love into this shop because we want it to be a place that reflects the warmth of our town, and we are looking forward to becoming a community favorite."For more on Livermore Handel’s, visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/livermore/ or follow @handelsbayarea on Instagram.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel’s began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel’s has earned numerous industry accolades, including being ranked the #1 Sweet Treat and a Top 10 Brand to Buy by Franchise Times. The brand is also featured on the publication’s Top 400 list of the largest franchise systems in the United States and its Fast & Serious list recognizing the smartest-growing franchises of the year. Additionally, Handel’s was recognized on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while CEO Jennifer Schuler was named among the Top 25 Industry Executives for her leadership and innovation in foodservice. The brand is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 175 locations across 20 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit https://handelsicecream.com/handels-franchise/

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