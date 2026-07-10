Love On Her Terms: Why More Women Are Taking the Lead in Relationships

Female dom, Sukiana, and her devoted sub, Ryan, pictured in the queue for Wimbledon complete with a tennis ball gag, leash, whip and strawberries. Female-led dating app Chyrpe serves up a stunt to coincide with Wimbledon to challenge the misconception that female-led relationships (FLR) are purely kink-based.

Women-led relationships are becoming a mainstream part of modern dating, with 22% of UK adults saying they are currently in, or have previously been in, one.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New research suggests women-led relationships are becoming a mainstream part of modern dating, with 22% of British adults saying they are currently in, or have previously been in, one.Almost half believe women are increasingly taking the lead while 33% are open to a relationship that challenges conventional gender roles, the survey by Chyrpe, the leading app for female-led dating, found.A female-led relationship (FLR) is one in which the woman takes the primary leadership role in terms of finance, household management, decision making and directing the couple’s day to day life.While many still dismiss this type of relationship as kink-driven (22%), new findings suggest they may already be happening in far more everyday, mainstream relationships than expected.To challenge that perception, Chyrpe staged a provocative photo shoot to coincide with the Wimbledon Ladies' Semi-Finals on July 9, featuring a polished, impeccably dressed female dom as the picture-perfect tennis spectator.She was accompanied by her devoted partner dressed head-to-toe in classic Wimbledon-attire, complete with a tennis ball gag, whip and leash, plus a basket of strawberries at the ready.The campaign aims to challenge the enduring stereotype that female-led relationships belong exclusively to BDSM culture, revealing instead that modern FLRs are becoming an increasingly mainstream relationship dynamic built on communication, trust and mutual agreement.It comes as new research reveals that a third (33%) of UK adults would be open to a relationship that challenges conventional gender roles, while nearly half (47%) believe women increasingly take the lead in modern relationships - with this view being more common among women (50%) than men (43%).Despite nearly half (46%) being unsure if they would want to be in a FLR, or thinking it’s ‘not for them’, over one in two (55%) support the values an FLR represents, including trust, clear communication and female empowerment.Perhaps most tellingly, one in five (20%) admit they wouldn't be able to identify a female-led relationship simply by looking at a couple, reinforcing the campaign's central message that these relationships are in plain sight.The research also reveals a generational shift in attitudes, with 6 in 10 (60%) saying relationship dynamics are becoming more fluid than previous generations, and 52% of Gen Zs believing traditional relationship roles are outdated, compared to 35% of Gen X-ers.This reflects a broader societal trend, with growing numbers of younger people showing increasing interest in more female-empowering relationship dynamics, a shift Chyrpe serves and the data predicts, will likely become more pronounced over the next decade as these cohorts mature and shape mainstream relationship norms.In line with persistent stereotypes, 1 in 5 (22%) believe female-led relationships are linked to BDSM, kinks and whips, highlighting the disconnect between perception and reality that the campaign seeks to challenge. Yet beyond these misconceptions, 38% don’t associate this type of relationship with anything in particular, suggesting a significant lack of awareness about the value and benefits it provides.With more than two million downloads and millions of matches across more than 120 countries, Chyrpe believes changing attitudes towards power dynamics are fuelling growing interest in female-led dating.Anya Yuri, Chief Marketing Officer for Chyrpe, says: "There's still a misconception that female-led relationships belong behind closed doors or in underground clubs, when in reality they're part of everyday life. The woman sitting next to you on Centre Court or queuing for strawberries could easily be the one calling the shots at home.FLRs aren't defined by stereotypes, they're built on trust, communication and mutual agreement. With our WimbleDOM stunt, we're using one of Britain's most iconic sporting events to show that these relationships are becoming increasingly mainstream and far more common than many people realise."The message is simple: Join Chyrpe and find your WimbleDOM

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