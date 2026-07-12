Rare 20x24 Polaroid Exhibit Bridges Shanghai and New York with 'Face to Face' Photography Series

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supported by the innovative ArtShelf platform for cross-cultural exchange, a groundbreaking new trans-Pacific photography exhibition brings two global cities together in a single frame. On view from June 29 to July 5, 2026, the exhibition utilizes the rare, monumental Polaroid 20x24 camera process to capture the people, sweeping skylines, bustling waterways, city streets, and urban memories of both Shanghai and New York.

Centered around this extraordinary, large-format photographic process, visionary photographers from both cities have engaged in an ongoing, profound dialogue. This artistic collaboration transcends geographical boundaries, culminating in a spectacular exhibition that bridges the gap between East and West. By presenting the distinct visual languages of both metropolises side-by-side, the show invites viewers to explore the striking parallels and unique contrasts that define these major cultural cities.



The exhibition brings together 50 Polaroid works, including 20 large-format 20×24 peel-apart photographs and 30 instant photographs.

Three photographers and three distinct ways of seeing come together across four thematic chapters: People, Gesture / Chorus, Water / Metro, and Skylines. John Reuter, successor to the New York 20×24 Studio legacy, captures the artistic spirit of New York. Jesse Lin, founder of the Shanghai 20×24 Studio, records Shanghai from a local perspective. Ben Fraternale returns to Shanghai as a first-time visitor and observer. Their works form a visual bridge between the Hudson and the Huangpu, with ArtShelf supporting two-way cultural exchange.

For featured American photographer Ben Fraternale, the emotional core of the exhibition grew from a first encounter with Shanghai. In September 2025, Ben Fraternale traveled to China for the first time, spending two intensive weeks immersed in the city's vibrant, multifaceted culture. He moved seamlessly through its bustling streets, connecting deeply with local analog photography communities. His lens captured the ornate beauty of traditional opera stages, the intimate creative spaces of artists' studios, and the quiet, everyday scenes that pulse beneath the city's neon-lit exterior.

Collaborating with documentary filmmaker Henry Thong, Ben Fraternale later translated this journey into Inside China. This compelling documentary introduces overseas viewers to a vivid, highly humanized, and authentic image of Shanghai.

This profound sense of genuine encounter serves as the exhibition’s conceptual center. The show's Chinese title, “Zhaomian”—translated into English as “Face to Face”—carries a powerful dual meaning. Literally, it refers to a physical portrait fixed by the mechanics of the camera. Metaphorically, however, it represents the exact, fleeting moment when people meet and begin to truly know one another. Throughout the exhibition, these two meanings become beautifully inseparable, illustrating that to make a portrait is also to begin a vital conversation.

The exhibition is part of Our Water: Flowing from Shanghai — Intercultural Dialogues among World Cities, a five-year initiative that connects major waterfront cities through cultural exchange. Following previous seasons in Paris and London, the 2026 Shanghai-New York season continues the dialogue across the Pacific.

After its New York presentation, the exhibition will travel to Shanghai in November 2026, where it will be shown at the Cultural Corridor inside People’s Square Metro Station.

In Face to Face, the meeting becomes an image — and the image becomes a shared memory.



Exhibition Information

Exhibition Title: West Meets East · Shanghai & New York 2026

Dates: June 29 – July 5, 2026

Venue: The Peninsula New York

Shanghai Tour: November 2026, Cultural Corridor, People’s Square Metro Station, Shanghai

Organizers: Shanghai International Culture Association, Fraternale Productions LLC, New York 20×24 Studio

Special Support: Shanghai Shentong Metro Group

Presented by: Shanghai 20×24 Studio, ArtShelf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., The Peninsula New York

Website: https://art-shelf.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.