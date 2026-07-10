The Patch Boys of Canton & Rome, GA, Launches Professional Drywall Repair Services for Local Homeowners

The Patch Boys of Canton & Rome, GA Launches Professional Drywall Repair and Ceiling Restoration Services in Woodstock, GA for Homeowners with Expert Service!!!

WOODSTOCK, GA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Patch Boys of Canton & Rome, GA announces the launch of professional drywall repair services for homeowners across its local service area. Owner Trey Norman started the business after choosing a career change in late 2025 and joining The Patch Boys franchise system, which focuses on drywall repair, sheetrock repair, installation support, ceiling repair , and texture restoration.Designed for homeowners needing small- to mid-size wall and ceiling repairs, the service scope includes drywall patching, sheetrock repair, ceiling restoration, texture matching, minor damage repair, and related interior surface work. Across Woodstock, GA, and nearby communities, company information describes an approach based on craftsmanship, hospitality, and careful work inside clients’ homes.Guided by a mission to serve the community with honesty and integrity, The Patch Boys of Canton & Rome, GA states that no project is too big or too small. The business also notes its focus on clean, detail-oriented drywall work as it continues to grow and positively serve the community. “Patch it up!” remains part of the company’s message.For more information about professional drywall repair services, contact the office at the details given below.Company Background:The Patch Boys of Canton & Rome, GA is locally owned and operated by Trey Norman . Established after a 2025 career change, the business serves homeowners and small businesses with trained technicians, construction knowledge, careful work, and community-minded service.

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