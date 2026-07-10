Acclaimed Therapist Carol O’Dowd of Prajna Healing Arts Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

ARVADA, CO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Close Up Radio is thrilled to welcome back Carol O'Dowd, MPA, an inspiring trauma and transition therapist, life coach, spiritual counselor, and mindfulness teacher whose life's work is dedicated to helping individuals rediscover freedom, resilience, and purpose. Blending Western psychology, Eastern philosophy, public leadership, and holistic healing practices, Carol empowers people to move beyond fear and limitation to reconnect with the powers reside within them, but too often are overlooked.

From her private practice in Arvada, Colorado, Carol offers counseling and coaching that helps clients navigate anxiety, depression, panic attacks, trauma, stress, and life's many transitions. Believing that each person is the expert in their own life, she serves as a compassionate guide, providing the tools, insight, and encouragement to help clients make empowered choices and lives life with meaning and purpose.

One of the many reasons clients are drawn to Carol is not only because of her remarkable expertise, but because of who she is. Warm, authentic, compassionate, and refreshingly down-to-earth, Carol has a joyful spirit and infectious laughter that immediately puts people at ease. Her genuine love for life and people gives her the ability to truly listen without judgment and to create safe place where healing can begin.

Today, Carol's passion centers on helping people redefine what it means to grow older. As an elder herself, she challenges society's outdated belief that aging is synonymous with decline. Instead, she views it as one of life's richest seasons—a time to embrace wisdom, cultivate resilience, deepen relationships, and discover new purpose.

Through mindfulness practices, Naikan reflection, horticultural therapy, and other holistic approaches, Carol encourages individuals to be fully present, and appreciate the extraordinary gifts that often emerge later in life. Her work reminds us that aging is not something to fear, but an opportunity to grow into the fullest expression of ourselves.

Carol is especially excited about the upcoming release of her book, Elderrific: Accessing Your Superpowers to Live and Die Well, which invites readers to rethink aging through the powerful practice of living fully in the present moment. The book encourages elders to recognize their value, share their stories, embrace their unique gifts, and celebrate their vital role in strengthening families, communities, and future generations.

"My work is about helping people realign with their strengths and rediscover freedom," says O'Dowd. "True transformation happens when we raise awareness, listen deeply, and learn to lead ourselves with compassion." Carol believes every older adult possesses extraordinary "superpowers". She shares tips for using the superpowers of Generosity, Empathy, Resilience, Awareness, and Thankfulness to be great! With her book and talks, she encourages elders to use their understandings, perspectives, and relationships to apply the wisdom and compassion they have gained from their lifetime of experiences. Her hope is that readers will recognize the superpowers within elders and themselves. Her message is that by accessing our powers, we all can embrace aging with confidence, gratitude, and joy.

We encourage our listeners to pick up a copy of Elderrific and perhaps purchase one for someone they love. It is more than a book about aging—it is a celebration of living fully. Filled with practical wisdom, mindfulness practices, and heartfelt encouragement, Carol's message inspires readers to nurture their mind, body, and spirit while discovering that life's most meaningful chapters may still lie ahead.

Close Up Radio recently featured Carol O’Dowd in an interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday July 8th at 12pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-acclaimed-therapist-carol/id1785721253?i=1000776209417

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-acclaimed-therapist-carol-odowd-of-prajna-healing-arts-338553695

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4RD4sc5RlhjFFKv5DCUEGp

For more information, please visit www.prajnahealingarts.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.