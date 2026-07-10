Taylor Buick GMC Continues Downriver Automotive Legacy at Longtime Telegraph Road Location

Following its acquisition of the former Moran Buick GMC dealership, Taylor Buick GMC brings continued new and used vehicle sales and service to Taylor, Michigan

TAYLOR, MI, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taylor Buick GMC, a Buick and GMC dealership located at 14000 Telegraph Rd. in Taylor, Michigan , has acquired the former Moran Buick GMC dealership location and continues to offer new and used vehicle sales, financing, and service to residents throughout the Downriver Detroit area. The dealership's opening at the Telegraph Road site is being formally recognized as it establishes its presence in the community.The acquisition allows Taylor Buick GMC to continue operating from an established dealership location that has served new and used car buyers in Taylor and neighboring communities for years. The transition preserves continuity of automotive sales and service at the site while introducing the Taylor Buick GMC name to the local market.Taylor Buick GMC offers a selection of new and used Buick SUVs and GMC trucks , along with financing and vehicle service through its on-site service and parts department. As a Buick dealership in Taylor, MI and a GMC dealer in Taylor, MI, the dealership provides shoppers in the region with a local option for browsing inventory, scheduling service, and exploring financing solutions."We're proud to open our doors under the Taylor Buick GMC name and continue serving the customers who have relied on this location for their vehicle needs," said a representative of Taylor Buick GMC. "Our goal is to build on the trust this community has placed in this dealership over the years, while offering an updated selection of Buick SUVs and GMC trucks for local drivers."Taylor Buick GMC serves shoppers not only in Taylor but throughout the broader Downriver region, including Southgate, Brownstown, Dearborn, and other nearby communities. The dealership's location on Telegraph Road places it within convenient reach of much of southeastern Wayne County, making it accessible to buyers searching for a Buick or GMC dealership in Taylor.The dealership also maintains a connection to Taylor Chevrolet, allowing the two dealerships to draw on shared resources and automotive expertise while each continues to operate under its own brand identity. This relationship is intended to strengthen the level of service available to customers across both dealerships' inventories and departments.Taylor Buick GMC's current inventory includes GMC trucks such as the Sierra 1500 and Sierra HD, along with GMC SUVs, including the Terrain, Acadia, and Yukon. On the Buick side, the dealership carries SUV models such as the Envista, Encore GX, Envision, and Enclave. The dealership's finance department works with shoppers on a range of purchase and lease options, and its service department provides maintenance and repair for both new and pre-owned vehicles.As Taylor Buick GMC moves forward at its Telegraph Road location, the dealership said it remains focused on serving the Taylor and Downriver community with the same accessibility that longtime customers have come to expect, while introducing its own approach to customer service, inventory selection, and community involvement.Local residents and vehicle shoppers can find current inventory, financing information, and service scheduling on the dealership's website.About Taylor Buick GMCTaylor Buick GMC is a Buick and GMC dealership located at 14000 Telegraph Rd., Taylor, Michigan. The dealership offers new and used Buick SUVs and GMC trucks and SUVs, along with financing and vehicle service, to customers throughout Taylor and the Downriver Detroit area. Taylor Buick GMC maintains a connection to Taylor Chevrolet.

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