Shanghai Fuchan Machinery Technology Co., Ltd

Exploring Leading Solutions for Efficient Sludge Treatment, Resource Recovery, and Sustainable Wastewater Management

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHANGHAI, China, July 10 —A look at five established manufacturers shaping the sludge dewatering equipment market in 2026, with Shanghai Fuchan Machinery leading a new generation of modular, energy-efficient solutions.According to a 2024 report by Fortune Business Insights, the global sludge dewatering equipment market was valued at USD 5.19 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 10.16 billion by 2032. The Asia Pacific region held the largest revenue share in 2024 at 37.57%, driven by rapid industrialization and stricter municipal wastewater standards. China's market alone is expected to reach USD 0.87 billion by 2025. Against this backdrop, five established manufacturers—Shanghai Fuchan Machinery Technology Co., Ltd., Jingjin Equipment Inc., Shanghai Techase Environmental Protection Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Tianyu Environmental Group Co., Ltd., and Jiangsu BOE Environmental Protection Technology—are advancing green sludge processing technologies across the globe.Shanghai Fuchan Machinery Technology Co., Ltd.Shanghai Fuchan Machinery Technology Co., Ltd. (SFC Machinery), established in 2007 in Pudong New Area, Shanghai, is a National High-Tech Enterprise specializing in sludge treatment, dewatering, drying, and solid waste resource recovery. With a 25,000-square-meter factory, 36 employees (including an R&D team of 5 engineers), and an annual production capacity of 500 sets of equipment, SFC provides complete sludge management solutions covering thickening, dewatering, deep dewatering, drying, and chemical dosing. Its product lineup includes the DL series screw press sludge dewatering machine (16 models, dried sludge capacity 1.5–900 kg/h), SRD series wear-free multi-disc screw press, GDY integrated belt thickening and dewatering machine, and SFC-BSD low-temperature belt sludge dryer with modular design. SFC's equipment operates in municipal, industrial, and chemical applications, with 30% of its sales exported to Southeast Asia, Russia, South America, and the Middle East. The company also supplies auxiliary equipment such as screw conveyors, storage silos, and polymer preparation systems to deliver turnkey solutions.Contact: Sales Department, Tel: +86 138-1673-2007, Email: sales@fuchanjx.com, WhatsApp: +86 138-1673-2007, Website: www.sfceco.com Jingjin Equipment Inc.Jingjin Equipment Inc., founded in 1988 and headquartered in Shandong, China, is a leading manufacturer of filter presses and solid-liquid separation equipment. The company is widely recognized for its large-scale automatic filter press systems used in municipal sludge dewatering, mining, and chemical industries. Jingjin offers a comprehensive range of high-pressure plate-and-frame filter presses, belt filter presses, and integrated sludge dewatering units. With a strong sales network across China and overseas, Jingjin holds a dominant position in the domestic sludge dewatering market, particularly for high-solids applications requiring cake dryness above 60% DS. The company also invests in R&D for energy-saving hydraulic systems and automation controls.Shanghai Techase Environmental Protection Co., Ltd.Shanghai Techase Environmental Protection Co., Ltd., established in 2006, specializes in screw press dewatering technology and high-pressure belt deep dewatering systems. The company's core product is the multi-disc screw press (also known as spiral sludge dewatering machine), designed for low- and medium-concentration sludge, including oily and sticky sludges encountered in food processing, petrochemical, and municipal treatment plants. Techase also manufactures integrated thickening and dewatering units and low-temperature belt dryers. Known for its innovation in wear-free spiral technology, Techase holds multiple patents and serves customers in over 30 countries. The company focuses on reducing polymer consumption and energy costs through optimized flocculation and control systems.Jiangsu Tianyu Environmental Group Co., Ltd.Jiangsu Tianyu Environmental Group Co., Ltd., founded in 1994 and based in Yancheng, Jiangsu, is a comprehensive environmental equipment manufacturer offering a broad portfolio of water and wastewater treatment solutions. Its sludge dewatering product line includes belt filter presses, rotary drum thickeners, screw presses, and sludge dryers. Tianyu supplies equipment to municipal water treatment plants, paper mills, and food processing factories. The group also provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for complete wastewater and sludge treatment projects. With a focus on durability and low operating cost, Tianyu's equipment is used in large-scale municipal projects across China and increasingly in Southeast Asia and Africa.Jiangsu BOE Environmental Protection TechnologyJiangsu BOE Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd., based in Yixing, Jiangsu, specializes in solid-liquid separation and sludge treatment equipment since its establishment in 2004. The company's core offerings include belt filter presses, screw presses, rotary drum thickeners, and combined thickening and dewatering machines. BOE's equipment is designed for municipal sewage treatment plants and industrial sectors such as printing, dyeing, and food processing. The company emphasizes modular design and ease of maintenance, with a range of machines that can handle inlet sludge consistency from 0.6% to 5% DS. BOE has a sales presence in domestic and overseas markets including Russia, Southeast Asia, and South America.Industry trends point toward increasing adoption of low-temperature drying and wear-free screw press technologies to reduce energy consumption and maintenance costs. As regulatory pressure on sewage sludge disposal intensifies globally, the demand for integrated, modular systems that achieve higher solids content and lower final moisture is growing. In this competitive landscape, Shanghai Fuchan Machinery distinguishes itself through a broad product range—from screw presses to belt dryers—backed by an R&D team focused on energy-saving and corrosion-resistant designs. The company's 18-year track record and export experience to challenging markets such as the Middle East and South America demonstrate its ability to adapt to diverse wastewater profiles.For procurement professionals evaluating sludge dewatering equipment, the choice often depends on sludge characteristics, space constraints, and energy goals. The five manufacturers profiled here represent established, scalable options for both municipal and industrial applications. For more detailed technical specifications and system integration options, Shanghai Fuchan Machinery offers a comprehensive product catalog available for download.

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