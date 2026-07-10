Automotive Wheel Aftermarket Market Positioned For Sustained Growth A t6% CAGR Through 2030

Automotive Wheel Aftermarket Market Report 2026 Regions Automotive Wheel Aftermarket Market Report 2026 Segments Automotive Wheel Aftermarket Market Report 2026 Drivers

The Business Research Company's Automotive Wheel Aftermarket Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Automotive Wheel Aftermarket market to surpass $7 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Transport Vehicle Components market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,140 billion by 2030, with Automotive Wheel Aftermarket to represent around 0.6% of the parent market. Within the broader Transport industry, which is expected to be $9,400 billion by 2030, the Automotive Wheel Aftermarket market is estimated to account for nearly 0.1% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Automotive Wheel Aftermarket Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the automotive wheel aftermarket market in 2030, valued at $2.3 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The steady growth can be attributed to increasing consumer preference for vehicle customization and aesthetic upgrades, rising demand for lightweight and high-performance alloy wheels, strong expansion of e-commerce and organized automotive aftermarket distribution channels, growing vehicle parc and extended vehicle ownership cycles, and continuous innovation in wheel design, materials, and manufacturing technologies across the United States and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Automotive Wheel Aftermarket Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the automotive wheel aftermarket market in 2030, valued at $2.0 billion. The market is expected to grow from $1.5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The steady growth can be attributed to increasing consumer inclination toward vehicle personalization and premium styling upgrades, rising popularity of SUVs and light trucks requiring replacement and upgraded wheel solutions, strong expansion of organized automotive aftermarket retail and distribution networks, growing penetration of online aftermarket sales channels, and continuous improvements in wheel manufacturing technologies and design customization across the country.

Request A Free Sample Of The Automotive Wheel Aftermarket Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=5177&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Automotive Wheel Aftermarket Market In 2030?

The automotive wheel aftermarket market is segmented by aftermarket type into new wheel replacement, and refurbished wheel fitment. The new wheel replacement market will be the largest segment of the automotive wheel aftermarket market segmented by aftermarket type, accounting for 79% or $5 billion of the total in 2030. The new wheel replacement market will be supported by increasing replacement demand from aging vehicle fleets, rising consumer preference for reliable and factory-specification wheel solutions, strong demand across passenger and commercial vehicle segments, widespread availability through organized aftermarket distribution networks, growing focus on vehicle safety and performance through timely wheel replacement, and expanding vehicle ownership levels driving long-term maintenance and replacement requirements.

The automotive wheel aftermarket market is segmented by material type into steel, alloy, carbon fiber, and other materials.

The automotive wheel aftermarket market is segmented by coating type into liquid coating, and powdered coating.

The automotive wheel aftermarket market is segmented by vehicle into passenger cars, lightweight commercial vehicles, heavy trucks, buses and coaches, and trailers.

The automotive wheel aftermarket market is segmented by distribution channel into retail, and wholesalers and distributors.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Automotive Wheel Aftermarket Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the automotive wheel aftermarket market leading up to 2030 is 6%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Automotive Wheel Aftermarket Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global automotive wheel aftermarket market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase replacement demand from aging vehicle fleets, accelerate consumer preference for cost-effective aftermarket components, and strengthen vehicle customization and performance enhancement trends across global automotive ecosystems.

Rising Vehicle Parc And Aging Fleet - The rising vehicle parc and aging fleet is expected to become a key growth driver for the automotive wheel aftermarket market by 2030. The continuous increase in global vehicle parc, combined with the aging of existing vehicles, significantly drives the automotive wheel aftermarket. As vehicles age, their components—including wheels—experience wear and damage from road conditions, corrosion, and accidents, increasing replacement demand. Older vehicles are less likely to use OEM parts due to cost sensitivity, pushing consumers toward aftermarket options. This naturally expands the addressable market for third-party wheel manufacturers. Additionally, longer vehicle ownership cycles amplify recurring replacement needs, sustaining steady aftermarket revenues. As a result, the rising vehicle parc and aging fleet is anticipated to contribute to 2.4% annual growth in the market.

Growing Cost Sensitivity And Preference For Affordable Replacement Parts - The growing cost sensitivity and preference for affordable replacement parts is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the automotive wheel aftermarket market by 2030. Consumers increasingly prefer cost-effective repair and maintenance solutions, which strongly supports aftermarket wheel adoption. Aftermarket wheels are generally priced lower than OEM alternatives while offering comparable functionality, making them attractive for budget-conscious vehicle owners. This is especially relevant in emerging markets and among owners of older vehicles where minimizing repair costs is critical. Insurance policies and out-of-pocket repair trends further reinforce this shift toward economical replacements. Consequently, the growing cost sensitivity and preference for affordable replacement parts is projected to contribute to around 2.3% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Demand For Vehicle Customization And Performance Enhancement - The increasing demand for vehicle customization and performance enhancement is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the automotive wheel aftermarket market by 2030. The rising trend of vehicle personalization and performance upgrades is a key growth driver for the automotive wheel aftermarket. Consumers are increasingly seeking lightweight materials such as aluminum and carbon fiber wheels to enhance aesthetics, fuel efficiency, and driving performance. Enthusiast communities and motorsports influence also contribute to demand for premium aftermarket wheels. Customization allows vehicle owners to differentiate their vehicles, which OEM offerings may not fully support. This evolving consumer behavior expands the scope of aftermarket products beyond replacement into lifestyle and performance segments. Therefore, the increasing demand for vehicle customization and performance enhancement is projected to contribute to approximately 1.6% annual growth in the market.

Access The Detailed Automotive Wheel Aftermarket Market Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-wheel-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Automotive Wheel Aftermarket Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the new wheel replacement market, and the refurbished wheel fitment market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $1.3 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing demand for lightweight and high-performance wheel solutions, rising adoption of premium and customized automotive accessories, expansion of electric and high-efficiency vehicle adoption requiring optimized wheel materials, growing focus on fuel efficiency and emission reduction through material innovation, advancements in manufacturing technologies enabling stronger and lighter wheel designs, and expanding aftermarket replacement demand across passenger and commercial vehicles. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on enhancing vehicle performance, improving durability and efficiency, and supporting innovation in automotive wheel technologies, fuelling transformative growth within the broader automotive wheel aftermarket industry.

The new wheel replacement market is projected to grow by $1 billion, and the refurbished wheel fitment market by $0.3 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 30,000+ reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.