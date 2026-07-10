Software Defined Radio Market to Reach USD 29.78 Bn by 2031 Fueled by Defense Modernization & 5G | Mordor Intelligence

Software Defined Radio Market is expanding due to rising adoption across defense, aerospace and public safety, with North America leading the global market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the software defined radio market size is projected to grow from USD 21.33 billion in 2026 to USD 29.78 billion by 2031, registering a 6.9% CAGR. Growth is being fueled by rising investments in defense modernization, expanding 5G and private network deployments, and increasing demand for flexible, software-driven communication systems. While North America remains the leading market due to strong defense spending, Asia-Pacific is witnessing rapid growth supported by large-scale 5G expansion and higher military investments.Software Defined Radio Market Key Growth FactorsExpanding 5G and Private Wireless Networks Drive Demand for Advanced Radio InfrastructureThe rapid expansion of private 5G networks is increasing demand for software-defined radios across industrial facilities, ports, and enterprise campuses. These radios offer the flexibility to support multiple frequency bands and communication standards through software updates, reducing infrastructure complexity and improving operational efficiency. Their ability to seamlessly connect terrestrial and satellite networks is also expanding their adoption across both commercial and industrial communication environments.Shift Toward Network-Centric Warfare Accelerates Next-Generation SDR AdoptionThe growing focus on network-centric defense operations is driving the adoption of software-defined radios across military forces. Modern defense communication systems require flexible radios that can quickly adapt to changing mission needs, support secure data sharing, and operate across multiple platforms. As governments continue to modernize their defense capabilities, software-defined radios are becoming an essential component of advanced military and homeland security communication networks.Software Defined Radio Market Recent Industry DevelopmentsJune 2026: Anritsu launched a software-defined radio solution integrating advanced RF hardware and software capabilities to support wideband signal processing, radio testing, and next-generation communication research. The development reflects the industry's growing focus on flexible SDR platforms that enable faster experimentation, system validation, and adaptation across emerging wireless technologies.February 2026: Emerson introduced an upgraded software-defined radio platform designed for applications including radar, satellite communications, and advanced wireless research. The development highlights increasing investments in high-performance SDR solutions that provide enhanced frequency coverage, multi-channel capabilities, and software-based flexibility for aerospace, defense, and communication system developers.Software Defined Radio Market Segmentation InsightsBy Platform – Land, Sea, Air, SpaceBy Component – Hardware, SoftwareBy Frequency Band - High Frequency (HF), Very High Frequency (VHF), Ultra-High Frequency (UHF), Super High Frequency (SHF), Extremely High Frequency (EHF) and mmWaveBy End-user - Government and Defense, Commercial,By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa"Mordor Intelligence’s Software Defined Radio Market report provides decision-makers with a balanced view of market developments, supported by structured research practices and analysis of industry trends. Its consistent methodology helps stakeholders evaluate opportunities with confidence beyond fragmented market information. " Says, Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.Software Defined Radio Market Regional InsightsNorth America continues to hold a strong position in the software-defined radio market, supported by defense modernization programs, private wireless network adoption, and advancements in secure communication technologies.Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to rising defense investments, expanding 5G infrastructure, and increasing adoption of advanced communication systems across military and commercial applications.The Software Defined Radio Market report is also available in the following languages:Japanese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/software-defined-radio-market?utm_source=einpr French: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/fr/industry-reports/software-defined-radio-market?utm_source=einpr German: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/de/industry-reports/software-defined-radio-market?utm_source=einpr Spanish: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/es/industry-reports/software-defined-radio-market?utm_source=einpr Portuguese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/pt/industry-reports/software-defined-radio-market?utm_source=einpr Software Defined Radio Market Competitive LandscapeBAE Systems plcL3Harris Technologies, Inc.Northrop Grumman CorporationRTX CorporationThales GroupElbit Systems Ltd.General Dynamics CorporationLeonardo S.p.ARafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.ASELSAN A.Ş.Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.Ultra Electronics GroupRohde & Schwarz GmbH and Co. KGCurtiss-Wright CorporationKeysight Technologies, Inc.National Instruments Corporation (Emerson Electric Co.)Ettus ResearchFlexRadioDiscover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the Software Defined Radio Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/software-defined-radio-market?utm_source=einpr Explore More Industry Research by Mordor IntelligenceElectric Vehicle Battery Swapping Market Size: The electric vehicle battery swapping market is expected to expand from USD 2.08 billion in 2026 to USD 7.33 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 28.61%. 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