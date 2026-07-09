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Repaving at Franklin Road Interchange in Boise begins July 13

ITD begins I-84 repaving efforts.

The Idaho Transportation Department will begin overnight ramp closures at the Franklin Road Interchange on Interstate 184 (Exit 1A) Monday, July 13, for repaving.

Only one ramp will close at a time, and work will take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The work is part of a larger project to repave multiple on- and off-ramps along Interstate 84 and I-184 in the Treasure Valley. Repaving will improve safety and extend the service life of the ramps.

This project is part of ITD’s ongoing priority to maintain Idaho’s existing transportation system. Regular maintenance helps pavement reach its full lifespan. Preservation work protects and extends the life of the roadway, delaying the need for full replacement.

Anticipated paving schedule:

Eastbound off-ramp
Monday, July 13, and Tuesday, July 14
View the detour map

Eastbound on-ramp
Wednesday, July 15, and Thursday, July 16
View the detour map

Westbound on-ramp
Friday, July 17, and Sunday, July 19
View the detour map

Westbound off-ramp
Monday, July 20, and Tuesday, July 21
View the detour map

All work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled. Text 84CORRIDOR to 1-866-483-8422 for project updates. For maps and details about the project, visit itd.idaho.gov/project/84ramps.

Drivers are encouraged to plan extra time when traveling through the area at night and check 511.idaho.gov or the 511 mobile app for the latest updates on restrictions and delays.

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Repaving at Franklin Road Interchange in Boise begins July 13

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