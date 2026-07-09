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US-93 construction near Hollister transitions to night work starting Sunday night

The Idaho Transportation Department will switch to night work on U.S. Highway 93 north of Hollister starting July 12. Over the next four months, ITD contractors will be digging out the shoulder, shaping the ditches and preparing the roadway for upcoming restoration of the base and new pavement.

During nighttime operations, traffic will be reduced to a single lane from 3250 N through 3800 N with flaggers and a pilot car to guide motorists safely through the area. Work will take place from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly Monday through Friday.

Light towers will be used to illuminate the work zone.

Construction on US-93 has been underway since the beginning of June and is anticipated to be completed early 2027.

Please slow down, follow posted signs, watch for workers and equipment, and allow extra travel time when passing through the construction zone. Check 511.idaho.gov for up-to-date traffic impacts.

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US-93 construction near Hollister transitions to night work starting Sunday night

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