Nighttime lane closures on I-15 for demolition of abandoned railroad bridge

The Idaho Transportation Department will begin demolishing the closed railroad bridge north of the Fort Hall Interchange (Exit 80) next week. Bridge demolition will require nighttime Interstate 15 lane closures. This work is anticipated to take four to five weeks to complete and will allow crews to continue to widen I-15 to three lanes in each direction.

Demolition work will occur at night between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. starting on July 16, weather and other unforeseen factors permitting. Traffic will be crossed over from one side of the Interstate to the other as each section is removed from the bridge. The Exit 80 northbound on-ramp and southbound off-ramp may be closed at times over night. Motorists will be detoured using the I-15 South Blackfoot Interchange (Exit 89) during closures.

The safety of motorists and construction crews is ITD’s top priority during construction. When driving through the work zone, please stay alert, follow work zone signage and drive the posted speed limit.

To sign up for project updates, visit the project website at itd.idaho.gov/project/15northgatetoblackfoot, call 208-252-5553 or email info@pocatellotoidahofalls.org.