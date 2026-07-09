Emergency repair work allows pedestrian access to resume across Long Bridge next week

Just weeks after the pedestrian bridge was closed following the discovery of significant deterioration, the Idaho Transportation Department expects to restore end-to-end access by late next week.

The reopening follows an intensive effort by engineers, bridge inspectors, maintenance crews and a local contractor to design, fabricate and install custom steel support brackets beneath the bridge at its most critical locations.

While the bridge will once again provide a continuous crossing between Sandpoint and Sagle, users will need to stay within a designated travel path that avoids areas requiring future repairs. Initially, cones, barrels and caution tape will guide pedestrians and bicyclists safely through the route. Those temporary traffic control devices will later be replaced with more substantial barriers that are better suited for long-term use.

“This is not a return to normal,” District Engineer Ryan Hawkins said. “The bridge remains in need of additional repairs in several locations, but the emergency stabilization work we’ve completed allows us to safely reopen access while we continue ongoing evaluation, planning and work.”

The custom steel brackets, often referred to as “saddles,” were installed beneath the bridge deck to reinforce several of the most critical girder locations identified during recent inspections. The supports help redistribute weight at those locations, allowing pedestrians and bicyclists to safely travel across the structure while staying in designated areas. The work represents weeks of planning and coordination that moved quickly from inspection to design, and ultimately, through construction.

Although the closure created understandable frustration for many community members, ITD prioritized finding a safe solution as quickly as possible without compromising safety.

Closing the bridge was not a decision we took lightly and I'm incredibly proud of the engineers, inspectors, maintenance crews and the contractor who came together to find a safe solution in just a matter of weeks. This isn't the finish line, but it's an important step toward restoring and maintaining this community connection. — District Engineer Ryan Hawkins

The reopening also means the bridge will be available for participants of this year’s annual Long Bridge Swim on August 1. The controlled pathway will allow spectators and safety personnel to access the bridge while keeping users clear of compromised areas.

Engineers will continue evaluating additional repairs and long-term solutions for the aging structure. For everyone’s safety, users must remain within the designated pathway and should never move or remove cones, barriers, caution tape or other traffic control devices.

ITD also recognizes and thanks the Selkirks Pend Oreille Transit Authority, or SPOT, for quickly establishing a temporary shuttle route following the bridge closure. Operating seven days a week with multiple daily trips, the service helped connect Sandpoint and Sagle while the pedestrian bridge was unavailable, providing an important transportation option for commuters and others who rely on the crossing.

With pedestrian access restored, the temporary Long Bridge shuttle route will conclude once the bridge reopens. However, SPOT has expressed interest in bringing the route back in the future if there’s sufficient community interest and funding to support the service.

Community members interested in seeing the route return, or organizations interested in exploring a funding partnership to support transit service across the Long Bridge or further south into Sagle, are encouraged to contact SPOT directly at (208) 263-3774.

Ongoing information about the pedestrian bridge will be available online.

As a reminder, the Idaho Transportation Investment Program, or ITIP, public comment period is open through July 31, giving community members an opportunity to provide feedback on future transportation investments throughout the state. If projects like the Long Bridge and other transportation improvements are important to you, now is the time to share that feedback. Public comments help inform transportation priorities and future planning efforts. You can review the draft ITIP and provide your comments online.