MWE Launches Subscription-Free Digital Family Calendar With Two-Way Sync

MWE Smart Digital Family Calendar

The 10.1-inch touchscreen brings calendars, chores, meal planning, reminders, and family photos into one shared household display—without a monthly fee.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 10.1-inch touchscreen brings calendars, chores, meal planning, reminders, and family photos into one shared household display with no monthly fee.MWE introduced its new Smart Digital Family Calendar, a subscription-free touchscreen display designed to help busy households bring scattered schedules, responsibilities, and reminders into one shared family plan.Family schedules may already be digital, but they are rarely organized in one place. A school event may be buried in an email, a medical appointment may live on one family member’s phone, and the grocery list may be sitting in a group chat. Even when everyone uses a calendar app, the responsibility for remembering and communicating what happens next often still falls on one person.The MWE Smart Digital Family Calendar addresses that problem by combining calendars, chores, meal plans, shopping lists, reminders, and family photos in a dedicated 10.1-inch touchscreen that everyone in the household can see and use.Two-Way Calendar SynchronizationThe display supports two-way synchronization with Google Calendar, Apple Calendar/iCloud, and Outlook. Events added or updated from a connected phone can appear on the shared display, while changes made through the MWE calendar system can remain synchronized across connected calendars.Color-coded schedules make it easier to distinguish between family members and see upcoming appointments, school activities, work commitments, and household responsibilities.Unlike a calendar stored on one person’s phone, a shared display keeps important plans visible in a common area. Family members can check what is happening next without repeatedly asking the person who usually manages the schedule.Household Planning Beyond the CalendarThe MWE Smart Digital Family Calendar includes a digital chore chart that allows parents to assign tasks, set point values, and track completed responsibilities. Children can view their tasks on the touchscreen and mark them as finished, giving families a more visible way to manage routines and rewards.Families can also use the display to organize weekly meals, create grocery and household shopping lists, manage shared to-do items, and set reminders for medication, school pickups, appointments, and other time-sensitive activities.When the planning tools are not in use, the screen can transition into a digital photo frame and display family pictures.Designed for Shared Household SpacesThe compact desktop design is intended for kitchens, living rooms, home offices, entryways, and other places where family members naturally gather.Each unit includes three interchangeable premium covers in black, blue, and purple. A built-in stand allows the display to be placed on a counter, desk, shelf, or family organization station without permanent wall installation.Product highlights include:• 10.1-inch HD touchscreen• Two-way Google Calendar, Apple Calendar/iCloud, and Outlook synchronization• Color-coded schedules for different family members• Digital chore chart with points and rewards• Meal-planning, shopping-list, reminder, and shared-task tools• Digital photo-frame mode• 32GB storage• Three interchangeable premium covers• Built-in desktop stand and Wi-Fi connectivity• No monthly subscription feeThe product is designed to complement the calendar services families already use rather than replace them. By bringing information from multiple platforms into one visible household interface, it gives family members a shared place to see plans and responsibilities.AvailabilityThe MWE Smart Digital Family Calendar is available through Amazon in the United States. Product availability, promotions, shipping terms, and return conditions may vary. Customers should refer to the Amazon product page for current purchasing information.About MWEMWE is the sole hardware master brand of Marvel Tech Group Co., Ltd.Founded in 2010, Marvel Tech Group Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer and system solution provider long focused on Commercial Display and Interactive Entertainment & Imaging systems, serving the global market with comprehensive capabilities covering hardware manufacturing, system control, and large-scale operation and maintenance.With 18 years of team industry experience, MWE provides hardware products for commercial display, interactive imaging, and home display applications.For more information, visit MWE Display

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