Elite Vein Clinic Opens New Cave Creek Location, Expanding Specialized Vein Care for North Phoenix Patients

The new location expands access to dedicated vein care for patients in Cave Creek, Carefree, Anthem, and surrounding North Valley communities.

Many patients live with leg pain, swelling, or heaviness for years without realizing these symptoms may be treatable with a simple vein evaluation.” — Dr. Karem Colindres, Vein Specialist

CAVE CREEK, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Vein Clinic has opened a new Cave Creek-area vein clinic at 2525 W Carefree Hwy, Building 3, Suite 118, Phoenix, AZ 85085, giving North Valley patients a more convenient option for specialized vein evaluation and treatment.The location is Elite Vein Clinic's 11th clinic in the Phoenix Valley. It is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM and accepts Medicare and most major insurance plans.For residents in Cave Creek, Carefree, Anthem, Tramonto, Desert Hills, and surrounding North Phoenix communities, symptoms such as leg heaviness, swelling, aching, cramping, restless legs, visible veins, itching, burning, or skin discoloration can slowly become part of everyday life. The new clinic gives patients a closer place to find out whether those symptoms are cosmetic, medical, or both."Many patients come in after months or even years of assuming their leg symptoms are just normal fatigue or aging," said Dr. Karem Colindres, Vein Specialist at Elite Vein Clinic. "A proper vein evaluation can often explain what is happening and help patients understand their options without hospital surgery or a long recovery."The Cave Creek-area clinic provides diagnostic evaluations and minimally invasive treatment for varicose veins, spider veins, and chronic venous insufficiency. Chronic venous insufficiency occurs when damaged veins have difficulty moving blood back toward the heart, which can lead to pooling in the legs and symptoms that worsen over time.Published research available through the National Center for Biotechnology Information estimates that approximately 24% of adults in the United States have visible varicose veins, while about 6% show signs of advanced chronic venous disease. For active adults and older residents across the Desert Foothills, early evaluation can help identify problems before symptoms become more disruptive.Every new patient visit begins with a complimentary consultation and on-site diagnostic duplex ultrasound. This allows patients to leave their first appointment with a clearer understanding of the source of their symptoms and a treatment plan tailored to their condition.Treatment Options AvailableThe new location offers minimally invasive vein treatments designed around each patient's diagnosis and symptoms:Radiofrequency Ablation: an in-office procedure that uses targeted heat to close diseased veins and redirect blood flow to healthier veins.Varithena Ablation: an injectable foam treatment used to close certain damaged veins and reduce symptoms such as swelling, aching, heaviness, and visible varicose veins.Compounded Sclerotherapy: a precision injection treatment commonly used for smaller varicose veins and spider veins."Vein disease can affect how people work, walk, exercise, sleep, and enjoy daily life," Dr. Colindres said. "Our goal is to make vein care approachable, efficient, and focused on helping patients feel comfortable moving again."Dr. Colindres brings more than 17 years of clinical experience to Elite Vein Clinic's team of vein specialists . Her background includes pediatric emergency medicine, adult trauma and emergency rotations, frontline hospital care, aesthetic medicine, occupational health, and concierge care. Patients recognize her for her warm bedside manner, thorough evaluations, and clear communication.The new location serves patients from Cave Creek, Carefree, Anthem, Tramonto, Desert Hills, Sonoran Foothills, Norterra, Deer Valley, North Scottsdale, New River, and nearby North Phoenix communities. Across its 11 Valley locations, Elite Vein Clinic has completed more than 5,000 vein treatments and helped more than 5,000 patients find answers for vein-related symptoms.Residents experiencing varicose veins, spider veins, leg pain, swelling, heaviness, cramping, restless legs, itching, burning, numbness, venous ulcers, or skin discoloration can visit eliteveinclinic.com or the Cave Creek location page to schedule a free consultation.About Elite Vein ClinicElite Vein Clinic is a dedicated vein treatment practice serving communities across the Phoenix Valley. The practice specializes in diagnosing and treating varicose veins, spider veins, and chronic venous insufficiency using minimally invasive, in-office procedures. With complimentary vein evaluations, on-site ultrasound diagnostics, and a team focused exclusively on venous disease, Elite Vein Clinic is committed to making advanced vein care accessible, patient-centered, and convenient for Arizona communities.

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