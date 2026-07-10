Inventor, Business Consultant, and CEO Dennis Parker Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

ALTA, WY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovators and inventors are the driving force behind human progress. They see possibilities where others see obstacles, transforming imagination into reality through curiosity, determination, and a relentless desire to improve the world around us. From smartphones in our pockets to renewable energy systems powering our future, innovation shapes nearly every aspect of modern life.

Few people embody that spirit of innovation more completely than Dennis Clay Parker.

Close Up Radio is proud to welcome back Dennis Parker, an accomplished geologist, mineralogist, inventor, entrepreneur, and industry leader whose career has spanned more than five decades. Throughout that time, Dennis has quietly helped shape technologies that millions of people rely on every day—often without realizing the critical role minerals play in their lives.

A trained geologist and mineralogist, Dennis is the owner of Fox Creek Consulting LLC, where he provides strategic consulting, product development, and technical guidance to industrial mineral companies. During his remarkable career, he has traveled to more than 40 countries, evaluating mineral deposits, developing new industrial applications, and helping companies determine whether valuable resources can be economically and responsibly extracted.

Prior to founding Fox Creek Consulting, Dennis served as CEO of Active Minerals until his retirement in 2020 before relocating to Wyoming. Retirement, however, proved to be anything but slowing down. Today, he continues to devote his time to investing, inventing, and developing innovative technologies that have the potential to improve industries around the world.

Among his proudest achievements is supplying many of the raw materials used to manufacture electronic-grade fiberglass, the essential material found in virtually every electronic device in use today. It is one of countless examples of how his work has quietly influenced modern technology.

Dennis is also the holder of twelve patents related to clay minerals and industrial applications. His newest innovation may prove to be his most significant yet: a groundbreaking large-scale energy storage system designed to capture electricity generated by solar and wind power. Known as OPUS—Ore Power Unit Storage—the technology is being developed in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Energy and has the potential to deliver affordable, environmentally friendly, long-duration energy storage capable of lasting up to 50 years.

If successful, the technology could dramatically reduce energy storage costs while helping accelerate the world's transition toward cleaner, renewable energy.

One of the things Dennis hopes people understand is that modern civilization is literally built from minerals.

"If it isn't grown," he explains, "it has to be mined."

From automobiles and computers to smartphones, medical devices, glass, paint, paper, fertilizer, and countless everyday products, virtually everything we depend upon begins with minerals extracted from the earth. Yet few people ever stop to consider where those materials come from or the science that makes modern life possible.

Dennis has spent his career helping people understand that connection while developing new ways to use clay minerals in innovative applications. His expertise spans everything from paper coatings and paints to fertilizers and specialty industrial products. Early in his career, he even worked alongside the legendary Ed Lowe, inventor of Kitty Litter, where he helped develop one of the first scented cat litter products—a breakthrough that forever changed the pet care industry.

Today, Dennis continues to innovate through Fall Line Minerals, where he is developing next-generation spherical cat litter designed specifically for automated litter robots, proving that even an everyday household product can benefit from thoughtful engineering and creative problem-solving. Another innovation is a spherical form of Meta kaolin named MetaSphere. Meta Sphere is being used int the concrete of the Data Centers to reduce the carbon footprint of concrete used by large scale data center builders. MetaSphere can replace up to 40% of the cement used in concrete. This results in a significant reduction in the amount of CO2 released to the atmosphere from cement production. MetaSphere is non-dusting and highly flowable. It is added directly to concrete made at Batch plants or added at the jobsite to concrete trucks prior to discharging the concrete.

For Dennis, innovation has never been about simply inventing something new, it has always been about creating practical solutions that improve people's lives. One of his patents was a fire protection coasting that can be applied to structures in wildfire areas or dropped from aerial bombers directly on trees in the path of the wildfire. Unlike the current products used in aerial firebombing, the product Parker invented is pure Palygorskite clay mixed with water and a dispersant. Safe for humans, animals, fish and other marine contact. A pure form of this product was at one time consumed by millions of people in the form of Kao pectate therefore its environmental safety is unparalleled. Current products cannot be used near streams and lakes due to fertilizer type ingredients they contain. I will be working with the Forest Service and National Park Service to introduce this product to their arsenal of firefighting products in the near future.

"I love coming up with new ideas and making them a commercial reality," he says. It was a tragedy that so many homes were lost in the fires in Los Angeles in 2025. I believe my new product can be used to stop those fires before the do so much damage” states Parker.

Whether developing advanced mineral applications, pioneering renewable energy storage, or reimagining everyday products, Dennis Clay Parker remains driven by curiosity, creativity, and an unwavering belief that the next great idea is always waiting to be discovered.

His career serves as a powerful reminder that behind nearly every modern convenience lies the work of innovators who refuse to stop asking, "What if?"

Close Up Radio recently featured Dennis Parker in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday July 8th at 11am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-inventor-business-consultant/id1785721253?i=1000776209321

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-inventor-business-consultant-and-ceo-dennis-parker-338553696

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5ZghZGXpneY1kpYrXrztnH

For more information, please visit www.denniscparker.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

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