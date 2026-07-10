USAG Stuttgart RSO hosts resiliency training trip to Rothenburg

BÖBLINGEN, Germany — The U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Religious Support Office took staff and community members on an all-day trip to Rothenburg on June 17, this was the second trip to a German location as part of an ongoing effort to foster community and resilience.

Typically, service members and their families are funded to go on these trips by their individual units. However, many units, clinics and offices do not have their headquarters overseas, which is why U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart Deputy Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Michael Kim has made it his mission to be the chaplain for all, by revamping the garrison’s Building Strong and Ready Teams (BSRT).

This is how attendees of various units and offices found themselves boarding a bus a Thursday morning, at the Panzer Exchange on Panzer Kaserne Boeblingen. Equipped with sunscreen, snacks and excitement, the group settled into their seats and waited to kick-start their journey.

During the two-hour bus ride, Kim encouraged participants to continuously self-reflect to manage stress, maintain focus and build personal strength during challenging times.

Before letting the group loose in Rothenburg, Kim emphasized that they should use the time however they needed, whether by participating in a scavenger hunt or simply taking time to go inwards and explore the city.

Part of the day’s itinerary was a team-building scavenger hunt to encourage problem-solving and reinforce resiliency skills by taking selfies around Rothenburg and sending them to Kim for a chance to win a prize.

Participants said they appreciated the chance to step away from their daily routines.

“It’s a great way to get to know people and explore the culture a little more,” said Sgt. Summer Feather, a physical therapist at Patch Barracks.

Sgt. Denise Arroy, who works at the Stuttgart Army Health Clinic on Patch Barracks, said these events boost motivation by allowing Soldiers to take a moment and relax with one another.

“We were able to get to know each other during the scavenger hunt,” Arroy said. “It was the perfect opportunity to see that you are not the only person going through things, and this is a great time to self-reflect.”

The trip home concluded with a speech from USAG Stuttgart Chaplain (Col.) David Curlin who led a discussion on gratitude and how comparison can be a "joy killer." He left them with one final thought to reflect on:

“Happiness is a discipline, not a feeling.”

The next BSRT trip with the garrison’s RSO is set for September. Trips are limited to active-duty members and accompanying family members. Contact Kim for more information at [michael.s.kim18.mil@army.mil](mailto:michael.s.kim18.mil@army.mil).