StoreLocal Pakenham Now Open

The new facility will bring modern, secure, and affordable storage to the South-East Melbourne Corridor, offering a technology-driven experience.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StoreLocal, Australia's trusted self storage provider, is proud to announce the opening of StoreLocal Beaudesert, located at 94-102 Enterprise Drive, Beaudesert QLD 4285. The new facility brings modern, secure and affordable storage to the heart of the Scenic Rim.

Serving Beaudesert, Canungra, Tamborine, Tamborine Mountain, Boonah, Jimboomba, Kooralbyn, Rathdowney, Cedar Creek and Kerry, the facility offers a wide range of unit sizes designed to support locals moving house, creating extra space at home, or running a business that needs reliable room for stock and equipment.

Access is available seven days a week from 5am to 10pm, with the entire storage experience, from booking to move-in, completed online in under 90 seconds. Customers benefit from keyless/Bluetooth entry, contactless move-ins, forklifts or trolleys for heavier loads, and access codes sent straight to their phone via the StoreLocal app. Backed by up-to-date CCTV security and secure PIN entry, along with a 24/7 customer support team, the facility offers genuine peace of mind for both residential and business storage needs.

StoreLocal Beaudesert caters to a broad range of storage requirements, including short and long term self storage, commercial and business storage, warehouse storage, and vehicle storage, all on flexible, no-lock-in, month-to-month terms with no hidden deposits.

Community connection is central to StoreLocal's approach. The business is a proud community supporter of the Beaudesert & District Netball Association, reflecting its ongoing commitment to backing local sport and strengthening ties across the Scenic Rim.

"We love supporting our local communities," said a StoreLocal spokesperson. "Beaudesert is a growing regional hub with strong ties to Canungra, Tamborine Mountain and Boonah, and we're proud to offer a storage solution that's as practical and community-minded as the town itself."

With clean, well-maintained units, modern security, removalist partner support, and simple online booking, StoreLocal Beaudesert is designed to make storage one less thing to worry about, whether customers are relocating, decluttering, or scaling a growing business.

For more information about StoreLocal, use the contact details below.



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