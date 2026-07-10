Power Rental Market Analysis: Top Industry Participants and Competitive Developments

Power Rental Market Report 2026 Competitors

The Business Research Company's Power Rental Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The power rental market is dominated by a mix of global energy equipment providers, industrial generator manufacturers, and specialized temporary power solution companies. Companies are focusing on advanced modular power systems, hybrid and fuel-efficient generators, remote monitoring and predictive maintenance technologies, and flexible deployment solutions to strengthen market presence and maintain reliable and efficient power supply across diverse applications. Emphasis on rapid response capabilities, operational reliability, and integration of smart energy management systems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving power sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Power Rental Market?

•According to our research, Aggreko plc led global sales in 2024 with a 3% market share. The power solutions division of the company, which is directly involved in the power rental market, provides a wide range of temporary power generation systems, load banks, battery storage solutions, and temperature control equipment that support industrial operations, utilities, events, and infrastructure applications.

Who Are The Major Players In The Power Rental Market?

Major companies operating in the power rental market are Aggreko plc, United Rentals Inc, Ashtead Group plc, Caterpillar Inc, Cummins Inc, Atlas Copco AB, Herc Rentals Inc, APR Energy Ltd, Generac Power Systems Inc, Wärtsilä Oyj, Kohler Co, Hertz Equipment Rental Corporation, Speedy Hire plc, Bredenoord Exploitatiemij B.V, FG Wilson (Engineering) Ltd, Wacker Neuson SE, Power Electrics Bristol, Shenton Group plc, Rental Solutions & Services, Multiquip Inc, Global Power Supply Ltd, Newburn Power Rental Ltd, Modern Hiring Service Ltd, ProPower Rental, Smart Energy Solutions Ltd.

How Concentrated Is The Power Rental Market?

•The market is fairly fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 20% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and operational entry barriers, driven by high capital requirements for power generation equipment, stringent environmental and emissions regulations, complex logistics and deployment needs, and the need for reliable and scalable temporary power solutions across diverse end-use applications. Leading players such as Aggreko plc, United Rentals Inc, Ashtead Group plc, Caterpillar Inc, Cummins Inc, Atlas Copco AB, Herc Rentals Inc, APR Energy Ltd, Generac Power Systems Inc, and Wärtsilä Oyj hold notable market shares through diversified power generation rental fleets, established customer partnerships, global service and distribution networks, and continuous innovation in temporary power systems, hybrid energy solutions, and fuel-efficient generator technologies. As demand for reliable, scalable, and rapid-deployment power solutions grows across industrial, infrastructure, and emergency applications, strategic collaborations, fleet expansion, and technological innovation are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oAggreko plc (3%)

oUnited Rentals Inc (3%)

oAshtead Group plc (2%)

oCaterpillar Inc (3%)

oCummins Inc (3%)

oAtlas Copco AB (2%)

oHerc Rentals Inc (2%)

oAPR Energy Ltd (2%)

oGenerac Power Systems Inc (0.1%)

oWärtsilä Oyj (0.1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Power Rental Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the power rental market include Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Wärtsilä Corporation, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, Kohler Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited, Generac Holdings Inc., Siemens Energy AG, ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Atlas Copco AB, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Perkins Engines Company Limited, Volvo Group, Doosan Corporation, Yanmar Co. Ltd., MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH, FG Wilson Engineering Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., MAN Energy Solutions SE, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited, Ashok Leyland Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Wacker Neuson SE, Aggreko plc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Power Rental Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the power rental market include United Rentals Inc., Sunbelt Rentals Inc., Herc Rentals Inc., Ashtead Group plc, Ahern Rentals Inc., Finning International Inc., H&E Equipment Services Inc., Wagner Equipment Co., Cummins Sales and Service Distribution Network, Atlas Copco Rental Service Division, Byrne Equipment Rental LLC, Premier Power Rental Services, Energyst Rental Solutions, Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited, Rental Solutions and Services LLC, Neff Rental LLC, The Cat Rental Store Network, Power Electrics Distribution Services, Global Power Supply Inc., Total Energy Services Inc., Mobile Power Generation Services Inc., Rentaload Load Bank Services, Temporary Power Systems Inc., Nationwide Power Rentals LLC.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Power Rental Market?

•Major end users in the power rental market include Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Meta Platforms Inc., Apple Inc., Tesla Inc., ExxonMobil Corporation, Shell plc, BP plc, Chevron Corporation, Saudi Aramco, Reliance Industries Limited, Tata Power Company Limited, Adani Power Limited, National Grid plc, Duke Energy Corporation, Enel S.p.A., General Electric Company, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., Fluor Corporation, Bechtel Corporation, Skanska AB, AECOM, Jacobs Solutions Inc.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Fleet refurbishment and generator rebuild programmes are transforming the power rental market by enhancing equipment availability, extending asset lifespan, and improving operational efficiency.

•Example: In April 2026, Finning Power Rental launched a rebuild programme refurbishing a 1000kVA Cat XQ1000 generator powered by a C32 engine.

•Its programme includes engine overhauls, component replacement, alternator rewinding, and testing to extend equipment life by up to 12–14 years and improve reliability across critical applications.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing Modular Power Rental Solutions Enhancing Reliability And Flexibility

•Leveraging Generator Fleets Supporting Continuous And Backup Power

•Expanding Applications Strengthening Demand For Temporary Power Solutions

•Integrating Digital Monitoring Improving Efficiency And Maintenance Optimization

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New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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