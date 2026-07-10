XI'AN BOSSIN METAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.

Exploring Global Suppliers That Provide Reliable Titanium Bar Solutions for Aerospace, Medical, and Industrial Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xi’an, China, July 10——The global medical grade titanium materials market is estimated at USD 5.21 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 9.56 billion by 2034, according to Dataintelo. In this expanding landscape, titanium bars serve as critical raw materials for surgical implants, aerospace components, and industrial machinery. Below are five manufacturers that have established a reputation for consistent quality and reliable supply.1. XI'AN BOSSIN METAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. (BOSSIN)Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Xi'an High-Technology Industrial Development Zone and Baoji High-tech Zone — known as 'China's Titanium Valley' — XI'AN BOSSIN METAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. operates a 50,000-square-meter facility with an annual production capacity of 5,000 tons. The company employs approximately 150 staff, including a 30-engineer R&D team, and exports about 80% of its output to markets including Korea, Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, India, Turkey, Germany, and Switzerland.BOSSIN specializes in medical-grade titanium bar and Nitinol wires. Its Medical Titanium Bar is manufactured from grades GR1–GR5 ELI and Ti6Al4V ELI, with diameters from 1.0 mm to 100 mm and lengths up to 6,000 mm, conforming to ASTM F136, ISO5832-3, ASTM F67, and ISO5832-2 standards. The company also produces titanium plate, titanium wire, titanium coil, and titanium cable. BOSSIN holds ISO 13485, ISO 9001:2015, and EN9100:2018 certifications, and implements full in‑house production from melting to finishing.Contact: Tel: +86 13892862195 | E-mail: sales@asiatitan.com | WhatsApp: +86 13892862195 | Address: Fengye Building, Gaoxin Road, Xi'an High-Technology Industrial Development Zone, China. Website: www.asiatitan.com 2. Baoti Group Co., Ltd.Headquartered in Baoji, Shaanxi, Baoti Group is one of China's largest integrated titanium and titanium alloy producers. The company offers a comprehensive range of titanium mill products, including bars, plates, sheets, and wires, serving aerospace, marine, chemical, and medical sectors. Baoti Group operates multiple subsidiary facilities and has a strong domestic and international distribution network. Its titanium bar products are widely recognized for compliance with ASTM B348 and AMS standards.3. Western Superconducting Technologies Co., Ltd.Based in Xi'an, Western Superconducting Technologies (WST) is a high-tech enterprise specializing in advanced titanium alloys and superconducting materials. The company supplies high-strength titanium bars and rods for aerospace structural parts and medical implants. WST is known for its research-driven approach, producing Ti‑6Al‑4V ELI and other specialty alloys compliant with ASTM F136. The company holds multiple patents and collaborates with Chinese aerospace institutes.4. Shanghai Sanqing New Materials Co., Ltd.Shanghai Sanqing New Materials focuses on the production of high‑performance titanium alloys, stainless steel, and nickel‑based alloys. Its product portfolio includes titanium bars, rods, and forgings used in petrochemical, medical, and marine engineering. The company emphasizes quality control and traceability, and its titanium bar products meet ASTM B348 and customer-specific standards. Shanghai Sanqing serves both domestic and export markets.5. Baoji Chengjin Titanium Industry Co., Ltd.Located in the Baoji Titanium Valley, Baoji Chengjin Titanium Industry is a specialized manufacturer of titanium bars, rods, and fasteners. The company caters to the medical implant and chemical processing industries, offering grades such as GR2, GR5, and GR5 ELI. Baoji Chengjin is known for competitive pricing and flexible production capabilities, with products exported to Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Americas.Market ContextAccording to China Customs data, the cumulative export volume of titanium rods, bars, and profiles increased by 21.85% year‑on‑year as of March 2025, reflecting strong global demand. The medical titanium alloy market alone is valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2025, with a forecast CAGR of 7.5% through 2033 (Verified Market Research). Orthopedic implants represent the largest application segment, accounting for approximately 42.3% of revenue (Dataintelo).Closing OutlookAs the medical device and aerospace industries continue to expand, the need for certified, high‑strength titanium bar will remain robust. Manufacturers with in‑house production, global certifications, and a proven track record of quality — such as those listed above — are well positioned to serve international buyers.

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