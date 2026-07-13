Business Reporter: Avetta 2026 Report finds integrated risk strategies deliver the greatest health and safety gains

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avetta has unveiled its 2026 Insights and Impact Report at its North America Summit Series, revealing that organisations achieve the greatest improvements in health and safety when they adopt integrated risk strategies rather than managing individual programmes in isolation. The report finds that foundational capabilities – including strong contractor prequalification, robust compliance processes and greater visibility across supply chains – remain essential for effective risk management. However, the biggest gains come from connecting these capabilities into a unified strategy.The report also highlights the growing importance of consistent global metrics. Avetta has played a leading role in the development and ongoing maintenance of the ASTM global standard for recording and benchmarking workplace incidents and has already integrated the standard into its platform. The introduction of the Global Severe Injury Rate (GSIR) provides organisations with a more meaningful way to measure and compare serious workplace incidents, helping shift the focus from reactive reporting to proactive hazard identification and risk mitigation.“Supply chains have become increasingly distributed and unpredictable, forcing organizations to navigate risk faster than ever before,” said Arshad Matin, CEO at Avetta. “Our 2026 report confirms that health and safety performance doesn't improve by simply adding individual programs in a vacuum. “As organizations work toward proactive risk mitigation and hazard control, studies like the Avetta Insights and Impact Report and voluntary consensus standards like ASTM E2920-26 are helping pave the way in translating insights into more effective action,” said Lorraine Martin, CEO at National Safety Council.To learn more about Avetta, visit www.avetta.com About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About AvettaAvetta is building the largest global community of hiring clients and suppliers that are ready to work. Its unified platform streamlines compliance, prequalification, safety and performance benchmarking in a single, integrated experience. Trusted by 360,000 businesses across more than 120 countries, Avetta blends AI-driven insights and human expertise to close risk gaps and strengthen supplier reliability so projects start on time, risks are managed proactively and operations scale with certainty.

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