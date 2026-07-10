Asian American X: An Intersection of Twenty-First Century Asian American Voices, edited by Arar Han and John Y. Hsu (University of Michigan Press, 2004), selected for the Soul of America collection.

The 2004 anthology co-edited by Sabot Family Companies Co-CEO Arar Han is one of 11 University of Michigan Press titles marking America's 250th anniversary.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sabot Family Companies today announced that Asian American X: An Intersection of Twenty-First Century Asian American Voices, co-edited by Sabot Family Companies Co-founder and Co-CEO Arar Han, has been selected for Soul of America: 250 Years Through Books , a University of Michigan Press collection marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.University of Michigan Press published Asian American X in 2004. The anthology gathers coming-of-age essays written and edited by young Asian Americans on identity, culture, and belonging in the United States.The Soul of America collection presents 11 University of Michigan Press books. Larnell Gross, an Honors BA student in Political Communication, curated the collection as part of his honors thesis research exploring American identity through University of Michigan Press scholarship.Asian American X sits alongside titles including Jewish in America, A Woman's Place Is in the House, and Muslims in a Post-9/11 America. The collection spans American Studies, literature, history, and cultural studies.Arar Han co-edited Asian American X with John Y. Hsu, who co-created and directs the Climate Leaders Fellowship at Rustic Pathways, in collaboration with the Stanford University Deliberative Democracy Lab and the Rustic Pathways Foundation. As part of University of Michigan Press's U.S. at 250 program marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, the book is free to read through the end of 2026 on the press's Fulcrum platform.Arar Han co-founded Sabot Family Companies, a long-term holding company that invests in business services, consumer services, education, and real estate, with Shayne Fitz-Coy in 2016.About the BookAsian American X: An Intersection of Twenty-First Century Asian American Voices, edited by Arar Han and John Y. Hsu, was published by University of Michigan Press in 2004. The collection of essays captures the joys and struggles of Asian American identity across a wide range of backgrounds.The book is free to read through the end of 2026 on Fulcrum; further details are available at press.umich.edu/Books/A/Asian-American-X About Sabot Family CompaniesSabot Family Companies is a long-term holding company, serial acquirer, and permanent owner in the tradition of Berkshire Hathaway, Canada's Constellation Software, and Sweden's Lifco.The firm invests in business services, consumer services, education, and real estate, and measures success in decades.Sabot Family Companies believes great people make great businesses: it develops the people inside each company and backs them with the Sabot Family Companies Operating System , while each company keeps its own P&L and identity.Acquisitions are funded by the companies' own cash flow at disciplined prices.More information is available at sabotfamilycompanies.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.