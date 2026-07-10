Comprehensive Ammunition Market Report Covers Forecasts, Innovations And Industry Outlook

Ammunition Market Report 2026 Regions Ammunition Market Report 2026 Segments Ammunition Market Report 2026 Drivers

The Business Research Company's Ammunition Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Ammunition market to surpass $42 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Defense market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $724 billion by 2030, with Ammunition to represent around 6% of the parent market. Within the broader Aerospace & Defense industry, which is expected to be $1,166 billion by 2030, the Ammunition market is estimated to account for nearly 4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Ammunition Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the ammunition market in 2030, valued at $15 billion. The market is expected to grow from $12 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The steady growth can be attributed to increasing defense modernization programs across the United States and Canada, rising procurement of advanced ammunition for military readineAmmunition marketss, expanding investments in domestic ammunition manufacturing capabilities, growing participation in shooting sports and recreational activities, strengthening stockpile replenishment initiatives, and ongoing technological advancements in precision and enhanced-performance ammunition systems.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Ammunition Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the ammunition market in 2030, valued at $14 billion. The market is expected to grow from $11 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%. The steady growth can be attributed to sustained defense expenditure on ammunition procurement, increasing demand for training and operational ammunition by armed forces, expansion of domestic production facilities to strengthen supply chain resilience, growing civilian participation in hunting and sport shooting activities, rising exports of ammunition products to allied nations, and continuous development of next-generation ammunition solutions to improve operational effectiveness.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Ammunition Market In 2030?

The ammunition market is segmented by product into bullets, aerial bombs, grenades, artillery shells, and mortars. The bullets market will be the largest segment of the ammunition market segmented by product, accounting for 51% or $21 billion of the total in 2030. The bullets market will be supported by the widespread use of small-caliber ammunition across military, law enforcement, and civilian applications, increasing demand for training ammunition to support force preparedness programs, growing participation in recreational shooting and hunting activities, rising procurement of advanced small-arms systems globally, and continuous innovations in bullet design to improve accuracy, penetration, and overall performance.

The ammunition market is segmented by caliber into small, medium, large, and other calibers.

The ammunition market is segmented by guidance mechanism into non-guided and guided.

The ammunition market is segmented by application into defense and less-lethals.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Ammunition Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the ammunition market leading up to 2030 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Ammunition Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global ammunition market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate military modernization and defense procurement activities, strengthen ammunition stockpiling and border security initiatives, and expand ammunition consumption across law enforcement, training, and civilian shooting applications worldwide.

Rising Global Defense Spending And Military Modernization - The rising global defense spending and military modernization is expected to become a key growth driver for the ammunition market by 2030. Governments across major economies are increasing military budgets to strengthen combat readiness, upgrade armed forces capabilities, and replace aging defense equipment. Modernization programs require large-scale procurement of advanced ammunition compatible with next-generation weapon systems and battlefield requirements. Armed forces are also expanding live-fire training activities and operational preparedness exercises, creating sustained demand for various ammunition types. The continued focus on strengthening national defense capabilities is reinforcing long-term market expansion. As a result, rising global defense spending and military modernization is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.9% annual growth to the market.

Growing Geopolitical Tensions And Border Security Needs - The growing geopolitical tensions and border security needs are expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the ammunition market by 2030. Increasing regional conflicts, territorial disputes, and security concerns are encouraging countries to strengthen defense inventories and maintain strategic ammunition reserves. Border protection agencies and military organizations are enhancing surveillance, patrol, and rapid-response capabilities, resulting in higher ammunition consumption and procurement activities. In addition, governments are prioritizing supply security through long-term acquisition programs and domestic manufacturing expansion. Consequently, growing geopolitical tensions and border security needs are projected to contribute around 2.4% annual growth to the market.

Expansion Of Law Enforcement And Civilian Shooting Sports - The expansion of law enforcement and civilian shooting sports is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the ammunition market by 2030. Increasing investments in law enforcement training programs are generating greater demand for practice and operational ammunition across public safety agencies. At the same time, the growing popularity of recreational shooting competitions, target shooting activities, and hunting sports is supporting higher ammunition consumption among civilian users. Range operators and sporting organizations are also expanding facilities and participation programs, further strengthening market demand. As shooting-related activities continue to gain traction globally, ammunition purchasing volumes are expected to rise steadily. Therefore, the expansion of law enforcement and civilian shooting sports is projected to contribute approximately 1.7% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Ammunition Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the bullets market, the artillery shells market, the aerial bombs market, the mortars market, and the grenades market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $12 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand for operational readiness and ammunition stockpiling programs, increasing procurement associated with advanced combat and tactical systems, expanding military training activities across developed and emerging economies, growing investments in domestic defense manufacturing capabilities, and continuous development of high-performance ammunition solutions. This momentum reflects the defense sector’s focus on strengthening force effectiveness, improving battlefield capabilities, and enhancing long-term security preparedness, accelerating growth across the global ammunition ecosystem.

The bullets market is projected to grow by $6 billion, the artillery shells market by $3 billion, the aerial bombs market by $1 billion, the mortars market by $1 billion, and the grenades market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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