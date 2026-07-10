Rutland Barrack / Domestic Assault
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE #: 26B4005277
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: July 9, 2026, at approximately 2041 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Crossman Dr, Rutland Town
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Alicia Czarnecki
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic or sexual assault.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 9, 2026, at approximately 2041 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, responded to a domestic disturbance on Crossman Drive in Rutland Town. Through investigation, it was determined that Alicia Czarnecki caused pain and/or bodily injury to a family or household member. Czarnecki was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. A Judicial Officer was contacted and issued Czarnecki conditions of release. Czarnecki was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court – Rutland Criminal Division at July 10, 2026, at 12:30 PM to answer to the above charge.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: July 10, 2026, at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
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