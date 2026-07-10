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Rutland Barrack / Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE #: 26B4005277

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Gardner                           

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: July 9, 2026, at approximately 2041 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Crossman Dr, Rutland Town

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Alicia Czarnecki

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland Town, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic or sexual assault.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 9, 2026, at approximately 2041 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks, responded to a domestic disturbance on Crossman Drive in Rutland Town. Through investigation, it was determined that Alicia Czarnecki caused pain and/or bodily injury to a family or household member. Czarnecki was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. A Judicial Officer was contacted and issued Czarnecki conditions of release. Czarnecki was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court – Rutland Criminal Division at July 10, 2026, at 12:30 PM to answer to the above charge.

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: July 10, 2026, at 12:30 PM

             

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

 

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Rutland Barrack / Domestic Assault

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