LeaseRunner Introduces Pay-As-You-Go Tenant Screening Integrated with RS³ Affordability Scoring

LeaseRunner Introduces Pay-As-You-Go Tenant Screening

Platform combines on-demand pricing with bank-verified income analysis, giving independent landlords a screening model built for how they actually rent.

We designed our pay-as-you-go tenant screening framework to eliminate recurring monthly costs, ensuring property owners only pay when a report is generated.” — Joseph Buczkowski

CO, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LeaseRunner, a tenant screening platform serving independent landlords across the United States, today announced the integration of its pay-as-you-go tenant screening structure, RS³ (Rental Screening Science Score), a proprietary scoring methodology built on verified bank income, cash flow stability, and rent-relative affordability.A single eviction costs landlords between $3,500 and $10,000, including legal fees, lost rent, and unit turnover expenses, according to a 2025 analysis by Snappt. Research published by the Legal Services Corporation confirms that even landlords who win eviction cases rarely recover the rent owed. RentRedi data from November 2024 shows that tenants who went through a formal screening process paid rent 17 days faster and on time at a rate 7 percentage points higher than tenants who did not. These figures suggest that a structured screening process is one of the more reliable ways landlords can reduce financial risk before a tenancy begins.Most landlords in the United States manage small portfolios. According to Avail's 2026 Independent Landlord Survey of 4,055 landlords, 72.6% manage between one and four units. The same survey found that tenant retention outperforms turnover five to one, meaning the average small-portfolio landlord screens fewer than two tenants per unit per year. Subscription-based screening tools charge monthly fees regardless of usage. For a landlord who fills one vacancy annually, that model generates cost without proportional value.Subscription platforms serve property managers who process screening at volume. For independent landlords, the economics do not hold. Paying a monthly fee to run one or two screens per year means most of the cost covers months of zero activity.LeaseRunner's pay-as-you-go structure applies that logic directly to tenant screening: landlords pay per report, with no subscription required to activate the platform.Credit scores measure how a person has managed debt in the past. They do not measure whether a person can afford a specific rent amount at a specific point in time. A FICO score of 720 does not reveal negative monthly cash flow. A score of 620 does not disqualify a tenant with stable income, no debt, and consistent deposit history.Avail's 2026 survey found that 88.4% of landlords identify credit scores as their most essential screening factor. That reliance is understandable, but it concentrates risk in a single metric that was not designed for rental decisions.RS³: Rental Screening Science ScoreLeaseRunner uses the RS³ to evaluate the question credit scores do not answer: can this applicant afford this rent, consistently, starting now?RS³ uses three inputs:Verified bank transactions - actual deposit history, not self-reported figures, as well as transaction metricsCash flow stability - income and spending patterns over time, not a single-point snapshotRent-relative affordability - income and bank balances evaluated against the specific rent amount, not a generic thresholdRS³ shifts the evaluation to what actually predicts on-time rent payment — whether the applicant has the income and cash flow to meet this specific obligation, in this specific market, at this moment. RS³ runs automatically within LeaseRunner's standard screening package. The platform uses soft credit inquiries, so the screening process does not affect the applicant's credit score. Reports are delivered instantly and include a criminal background check, eviction history, and the RS³ affordability output.LeaseRunner packages pay-as-you-go access and RS³ into a single checkout. Landlords activate no subscription. Tenants absorb no credit score impact. The platform also offers a Portable Tenant Screening Report (PTSR), a reusable report tenants can share with multiple landlords within a 30-day window, reducing application friction on both sides.99% of landlords report wanting some form of digital management workflow, and 76% of renters say they value resident portals, according to DoorLoop's 2026 landlord statistics report. LeaseRunner's model addresses the demand from both groups through a platform specifically designed for the independent landlord segment.About LeaseRunnerLeaseRunner is a tenant screening platform built for independent landlords. The platform provides FCRA-compliant background checks, credit reports, income verification, and RS³ affordability scoring on a pay-as-you-go basis with no subscription required. LeaseRunner serves landlords across the United States and supports Portable Tenant Screening Reports in states with reusable report requirements.For more information, visit leaserunner.com

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