County DPR schedules brief pool closures in coming weeks
The County of Maui Department of Recreation (DPR) scheduled brief closures for pool facilities around the islands.
Closures in upcoming weeks include the following dates and locations:
• Sunday, July 26: All County pools on Maui and Molokaʻi will be closed for staff training.
• Thursday, July 30: Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku will close for a half-day from 9 a.m. to noon for pool guard recruitment testing. The facility at 700 Halia Nakoa St. will reopen from noon to 4 p.m.
• Sunday, Aug. 2: All County pools on Maui and Molokaʻi will be closed for staff training.
For updates on pool hours, call the County pool hotline at (808) 270-8208.
For general information on DPR, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.
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