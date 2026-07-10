Nabism by Yensu Consulting Wins Iron in A' Pet and Animal Product Awards

Nabism

Human-Pet Shared Furniture Nabism Receives Iron Recognition in A' Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards has announced that Nabism, a human-pet shared furniture concept developed by Yensu Consulting , has been honored with the Iron A' Design Award in the Pet Care , Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design category. This recognition acknowledges Nabism as a thoughtfully resolved example of good design within the pet care field. The A' Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Award is a highly respected and well-recognized program that evaluates entries through a rigorous, criteria-based process. Selection at this level reflects a solid command of design principles and a meaningful contribution to the broader pet care industry. The honor places Nabism among works distinguished for practical innovation and considered execution.The recognition holds relevance beyond Yensu Consulting, signaling directions that resonate with current needs across the pet care sector. As urbanization and lower fertility rates reshape households, pets increasingly assume the role of central family members, and Nabism responds to the growing demand for living solutions that serve humans and animals together. By integrating animal behavior science and ergonomics, the design aligns with rising industry standards for products that balance comfort, safety, and shared utility. For users in compact urban homes, the modular approach offers measurable practical value, improving space utilization by 40 percent according to the project research. These benefits illustrate how Nabism addresses both functional and emotional dimensions of cohabitation.Nabism distinguishes itself through three defining qualities: spatial variability, functional complexity, and aesthetic unity. The modular system pairs a basic unit with functional modules through standardized interfaces, allowing free combinations that adapt to varied living spaces and pet habits. Each unit balances lightweight construction with structural stability through precision calculation, while tool-free disassembly and assembly support easy cleaning and reorganization. Smooth edges and soft surface textures prioritize pet safety, and a minimalist visual language integrates the furniture into diverse home decor styles. Project research indicates that eco-friendly materials reduce the carbon footprint by 35 percent, with user satisfaction reaching 92 percent.The Iron A' Design Award recognition offers Yensu Consulting encouragement to continue exploring symbiotic design as a path toward inclusive and emotionally resonant living environments. The achievement may inform future projects that further reconcile human-pet functional compatibility, sustainable material performance, and home aesthetic integration. By turning technical obstacles into core innovations, the team establishes a foundation for ongoing refinement and exploration. The honor serves as motivation for continued pursuit of considered, transdisciplinary design.Project MembersNabism was created by a collaborative team at Yensu Consulting, with Jumseo Pang and Dongliang Lu contributing to the design development, transdisciplinary research, and the integration of animal behavior science, ergonomics, and sustainable design principles that shape the work.Interested parties may learn more about Nabism, view its features, and explore the work of its designers at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Awards.About Yensu ConsultingYensu Consulting is a China-based studio whose members come from different design companies, focusing on the intersection of visual storytelling and socio-cultural dynamics. The team uses design to foster meaningful connections and promote social inclusivity, committed to design-driven innovation that addresses contemporary issues and contributes to public culture. Operating at the creative forefront, Yensu Consulting explores sustainable practices and demonstrates a versatile perspective in responding to modern challenges.About NabismNabism is an independent experimental pet furniture brand under Yensu Consulting, embodying a design philosophy that blends functionality, aesthetics, and emotional value. The product was jointly developed and launched by Yensu and SpaceZZ, combining professional design capabilities and market insights. Together they created a shared living solution for humans and pets that meets the needs of modern lifestyles, advocating equal coexistence within urban shared spaces.About the Iron A' Design Award RecognitionThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to good designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Within the Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design category, evaluation considers criteria such as innovation in pet care design, functionality, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic consideration, material quality and sustainability, safety measures for pets, ease of cleaning and maintenance, pet comfort, versatility of use, and space efficiency, among others. Recipients are acknowledged for practical innovations and contributions that improve quality of life within their fields. The designation reflects competent technical characteristics paired with know-how and creative capacity. Iron A' Design Award works are regarded as practical, thoughtful creations that address real-world challenges through considered design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Pet Care, Toys, Supplies and Products for Animals Design Award is one of the prestigious competitions for pet care, toys, supplies, and products design, offering designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and manufacturers a platform to showcase creativity and gain international recognition. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted upon against pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, pet care industry experts, journalists, and academics. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://europeandesigncompetition.com

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