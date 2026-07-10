Committees Day at the RCP: turning member insight into action

Throughout the day, committee members will share ideas, network with doctors from different specialties and career stages, and bring their individual experience and expertise to the conversation about decision making at the RCP. Sessions will focus on leadership, engagement, influencing change, working effectively with the media, and strengthening the value of RCP membership.

RDC members will take part in a planning session focused on the RCP response to the medical training review. Designed around practical discussion and solution-focused thinking, the session will explore key issues – including clinical academia, curricula, training delivery, flexibility, career progression, training environments and rotational training – and inform recommendations that will go to RCP Council later this year.

Dr Catherine Rowan and Dr Stephen Joseph, RCP RDC co-chairs, said: ‘As we develop the RCP response to the medical training review, it’s vital that the voices of resident doctors are heard and reflected in the recommendations that shape the future of medical training. This session will give us space to share perspectives, identify solutions and work collectively to influence change.’

Dr Seán Coghlan, SFDN chair, said: ‘Our members are the future of the profession, and it’s important that they have meaningful opportunities to shape the decisions that affect them. Committees Day brings together people from different career stages and specialties, helping us learn from one another and ensuring that the views of medical students and foundation doctors are heard.’

As the RCP begins to deliver its new strategy, strengthening the physician voice will remain a central priority. That means creating opportunities for members to influence our work and shape our priorities, and ensuring that their expertise and experience are translated into action.

RCP president Professor Mumtaz Patel said: ‘The RCP is at its strongest when members are at the heart of what we do. Our new strategy was developed through extensive engagement with members, and Committees Day demonstrates our commitment to continuing that conversation.

‘Our committees play a vital role in shaping our work, bringing the experiences and priorities of physicians directly into the college’s decision making. Their insight helps us to advocate more effectively, support our members better and deliver meaningful change for the profession.

‘This event is about more than listening. It’s about working together to turn ideas into action, ensuring that member voices continue to shape the direction of the RCP and the future of medicine.’