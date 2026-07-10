Florasterisk by Dheeraj Bangur Wins Iron in A' Graphics Design Award

Florasterisk

Florasterisk, a Refined Floral and Asterisk Brand Identity, Honored by the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards has announced Florasterisk, a logo created by Dheeraj Bangur , as a recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This recognition places Florasterisk among works evaluated for their merit by an international jury panel. The A' Design Award is one of the world's highly respected and well-recognized accolades in the field of graphic design, drawing entries from designers, agencies, and brands across many countries. The acknowledgment reflects a careful assessment of the design against established professional and industrial criteria. Florasterisk now joins a portfolio of works distinguished for thoughtful execution and clarity of concept.The recognition of Florasterisk holds relevance for the broader graphic design and branding community, where identity systems must perform consistently across packaging, print, and digital environments. As luxury brands increasingly seek emblems that communicate distinction with restraint, Florasterisk aligns with current demand for minimal, scalable, and adaptable marks. The design demonstrates how geometric precision can enhance recognition without visual clutter, a quality valued by industry practitioners and clients alike. For perfume and lifestyle brands, such a versatile symbol supports cohesive communication across multiple touchpoints. The work illustrates practical standards that benefit designers, brand owners, and end users.Florasterisk merges floral symbolism with the geometric clarity of an asterisk, forming a rotating eight-petal composition with the letter F subtly integrated into its structure. The motif is constructed through a parametric geometric system using precise angular rotation and vector Bezier curves to achieve optical balance and legibility at every scale. Stroke refinement and negative space optimization preserve clarity, while the symmetry suggests fragrance diffusion and elegance. The mark supports versatile production methods including foil stamping, embossing, laser engraving, and high-resolution digital applications. This combination of meaning and adaptability distinguishes the design within its field.The Iron A' Design Award recognition for Florasterisk may serve as a foundation for continued exploration of symbolic identity systems by its creator. The acknowledgment encourages further refinement of hybrid emblem concepts that unite cultural symbolism with geometric discipline. It also reinforces a commitment to creating timeless marks that balance aesthetics with functional scalability. For the team behind the work, the recognition acts as motivation to pursue ongoing innovation in branding and visual communication.Interested parties may learn more about Florasterisk, view the design in detail, and explore the work of its creator at the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website.About Dheeraj BangurDheeraj Bangur is a communication designer from India and a graduate of the MIT Institute of Design, with a practice grounded in blending creativity and purpose. Recognized as a multiple-time laureate in packaging and branding, he approaches design as a tool for meaningful societal contribution. Beyond design, he is a traveler and writer who weaves personal experiences into his craft, aiming to create work that serves and inspires. His curiosity across diverse fields informs a storytelling approach that shapes each project he undertakes.About BrandsthanBrandsthan is a design studio based in Jaipur, India, specializing in branding and packaging design, and led by award-winning designer Dheeraj Bangur. The studio has collaborated with brands such as Radico, Jaisalmer Gin, Parle Agro, and Haldiram's, delivering identities rooted in consumer psychology and market understanding. Its services span branding and packaging design, social media advertising campaigns, digital media design, and complete graphic design solutions. Combining traditional design principles with current techniques, Brandsthan creates memorable, functional, and aesthetically considered work. The studio approaches each project with creativity, precision, and a focus on the unique needs of its clients.About the Iron A' Design Award RecognitionThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to good designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards established by the A' Design Awards. Within the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category, entries are assessed against criteria including innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, typography mastery, color scheme effectiveness, design scalability, brand identity enhancement, and attention to detail. Recipients are acknowledged for practical innovation and a solid understanding of design principles demonstrated through skilled execution. The designation reflects competent technical characteristics linked with know-how and creative capacity. It identifies work that is well-regarded and developed to provide meaningful improvements in everyday contexts.About A' Design AwardThe A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award is an international and juried competition that welcomes graphic designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and influential figures from the visual communication field. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated against pre-established criteria by a panel of design professionals, industry experts, academics, and journalists. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the competition is held across all industries and is open to participants from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, guided by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://graphicdesignaward.net

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