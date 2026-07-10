Horizon by Shunsuke Ohe Receives Iron A' Design Award in Architecture Category

Horizon

Single Storey Timber Framed House Honoured for Timeless Simplicity and Refined Spatial Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Horizon, a residential house designed by Shunsuke Ohe , as a recipient of the Iron A' Design Award in the Architecture , Building and Structure Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's highly respected and well-recognized design accolades, evaluating entries through a rigorous and impartial process. This distinction acknowledges Horizon as an accomplished example of good design that meets demanding professional and industrial standards. The recognition places Shunsuke Ohe among designers whose work demonstrates thoughtful creativity within the field of architecture design. Horizon stands as a considered response to the question of how domestic architecture can remain graceful over time.The recognition of Horizon holds relevance for the broader architecture community and for individuals seeking residences that balance beauty with longevity. As contemporary practice increasingly values restraint and sustainable, long-term thinking, Horizon reflects principles that resonate with current industry priorities. The design illustrates how careful attention to proportion, circulation, and material selection can serve everyday living while supporting comfort across the lifespan of its residents. For practitioners, the project offers a measured demonstration of how reduction rather than addition can advance design quality. For clients and end users, it presents a model of a home conceived to remain functional and dignified for decades.Horizon is a single storey timber framed house defined by a unified visual depth shared across the terrace eaves, carport roof, and gable walls at either end of the building, producing a clear and striking silhouette. Inside, meticulous structural design has created a spacious, column free interior that allows seamless spatial flow. Large south facing sash windows connect the living space to a generous outdoor terrace, merging indoor and outdoor environments. The facade was developed through careful calculation of vertical and horizontal balance to achieve a form recognised as universally pleasing. Materials and colours were intentionally restrained both inside and out, with a galvalume steel roof, porcelain tile and painted exterior walls, and interiors finished in wood flooring, porcelain tile, and wallpaper.The Iron A' Design Award recognition for Horizon may encourage continued exploration of timeless residential architecture within the practice of Shunsuke Ohe. By affirming the value of restraint and long-term thinking, the distinction supports further refinement of design approaches that prioritise comfort, clarity, and durability. The acknowledgement serves as motivation for ongoing dedication to thoughtful work that addresses the evolving needs of residents over time.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website.About Shunsuke OheShunsuke Ohe is the CEO and founder of Lustydesign Inc. and is based in Japan. From a young age he developed an interest in architecture and interior design, formally commencing his studies in both fields at the age of fifteen. He undertakes architectural design, interior design, and interior coordination for hotels, residences, retail spaces, offices, and showrooms. His designs are guided by the theme of inspiring the human heart.About Lustydesign Inc.Established in 2012 in Japan, Lustydesign Inc. works seamlessly across architectural design, interior design, and interior coordination. To date, the studio has completed projects including private homes, hotels, nurseries, restaurants, fitness gyms, offices, showrooms, and sweets shops. The practice works under the theme of life with design, applying a consistent design philosophy across diverse project types. This breadth of experience informs an approach attentive to both function and atmosphere.About the Iron A' Design Award RecognitionThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to good designs that satisfy the professional and industrial standards established by the A' Design Award. Within the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category, entries are assessed against criteria including innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, functional efficiency, material selection, use of natural light, spatial harmony, accessibility considerations, and integration with surroundings. Recipients are acknowledged for practical innovations and a solid understanding of design principles demonstrated through skilled execution. The designation reflects competent technical characteristics combined with know-how and creative capacity. Works honoured with this recognition are regarded as practical, well-considered, and oriented toward improvements in quality of life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is an esteemed competition that welcomes a wide range of participants, including architects, engineering firms, construction companies, and established brands across the architecture and design fields. Entries are evaluated through a blind peer review process by a panel of design professionals, architecture industry experts, journalists, academics, and practising designers, using pre-established criteria. Organised since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition open to entries from all countries and across all industries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognise and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, guided by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury, review past laureates, and submit their projects at the following url: https://architecturedesigncompetition.com

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