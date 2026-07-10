Remarks by Chinese Consul General in Chicago Wang Baodong At “Amazing Shanghai” City Branding Campaign

Distinguished Director Chen Yiqun,

Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen,

Good afternoon!

It is a great pleasure to join you here in Chicago for the launch of Discovering Shanghai: Citywalk Along Suzhou Creek. On behalf of the Chinese Consulate General in Chicago, I would like to extend a warm welcome and express sincere appreciation to all of you present today.

The newly released book tells the story of Suzhou Creek. As a witness to Shanghai’s transformation, Suzhou Creek has also borne witness to China’s opening-up, development and the evolving history of China-U.S. relations. Taking this opportunity, I would like to share three observations.

First, China’s vitality of economic development showcases its bright outlook. Shanghai, as a leading metropolis, its transformation over the past decades reflects China’s sustained economic growth and commitment to opening up. As President Xi Jinping pointed out at the recent celebration marking the 105th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, 105 years of unremitting struggle by the Chinese people and the leadership of the Party have opened up the correct path for realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, creating the two great miracles of rapid economic development and long-term social stability. This year marks the beginning of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan. The Chinese economy has maintained steady progress, continuously providing a reliable engine of global growth, enhancing the senses of gain, happiness, and security of the Chinese people. According to reports by organizations such as the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, more than 70,000 U.S. companies are currently operating in China, and 92 percent of surveyed companies reported making profits. As new opportunities unlocked by China’s vast market, robust consumption and innovation capability continue to emerge during the 15th Five-Year Plan period, we are confident that more American companies will invest in China and succeed in China.

Second, history demonstrates the foundation of China-U.S. relations. More than half a century ago, the Shanghai Communiqué opened the door to the normalization of China-U.S. relations. Over the past five decades, despite twists and turns, our bilateral relationship has continued to move forward through challenges. Last month, the two heads of state met successfully in Beijing and agreed to build a “constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability” as the new positioning of bilateral relations, providing strategic guidance for the next three years and beyond. Our two sides should work together to translate the important consensus reached by the heads of state into specific policies and practical measures, advancing exchanges and cooperation across various fields. In just two days, the U.S. will celebrate the 250th anniversary of independence, and on this significant occasion, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the American people. As President Xi told President Trump at their Beijing summit, achieving the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and making America great again can go hand in hand, helping each other succeed and advancing the well-being of the whole world. We should adhere to the principles of respect, equality, and reciprocity, and join hands to further promote the stable, sound, and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations.

Third, cooperation between cities demonstrates the value of subnational exchanges. The sister-city relationship between Shanghai and Chicago has now spanned 41 years. Practical cooperation in trade, investment, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges has continued to deepen, serving as a vivid miniature of subnational engagement between China and the U.S. From the remarkable achievements of the “50,000 in Five Years” initiative to the growing number of Americans traveling to China to ride high-speed rail, explore night markets, and experience the everyday life of the Chinese people, we have seen many vivid examples of the principle that “Friendship between the people is the foundation of state-to-state relations.” We look forward to seeing more pioneers and practitioners of subnational cooperation and people-to-people friendship emerge on both sides, injecting fresh momentum into the development of our overall bilateral relationship with more and more win-win results achieved.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Dear Friends,

Suzhou Creek has witnessed Shanghai’s transformation from a small county into a global metropolis. Likewise, the Chicago River has witnessed this industrial city evolve into a modern urban center. Flowing through two great cities, the two rivers connect their shared stories of development.

I believe that this new book will help more American readers better understand Shanghai’s urban fabric and appreciate China’s remarkable transformation. We also hope to see more events like today’s, using books and urban cultures as bridges to enhance mutual understanding and deepen friendship between our two peoples, thereby making positive contributions to further progress and prosperity of China-U.S. relations.

Finally, I wish this new book every success, and I wish today’s event a great success.

Thank you.