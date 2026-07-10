China and Indonesia Hold the Tenth Consultation on Foreign Policies
On July 9, 2026, Director-General of the Department of Policy Planning of the Foreign Ministry Chen Song held the tenth consultation on foreign policies between China and Indonesia with Head of Foreign Policy Strategy Agency of Indonesia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry Muhammad Takdir in Beijing. The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on the situation in the world and the Asia-Pacific region, each other country’s foreign policy and other issues of mutual interest and concern.
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