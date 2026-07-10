M1 AI Series by iGarden Wins Iron in A' Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design Award

M1 AI Series

iGarden Receives Iron A' Design Award Recognition for the M1 AI Series Robotic Pool Cleaner

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced iGarden as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Robotics , Automaton and Automation Design category for the M1 AI Series, a robotic pool cleaner engineered for extended autonomous maintenance. The A' Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design Award is one of the highly respected and well-recognized recognitions within the field of robotics design, evaluating entries through a blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel. This distinction confirms that the M1 AI Series meets the rigorous professional and industrial standards established by the A' Design Awards. The recognition positions the work among notable contributions to the robotics and automation industry. It reflects a thoughtful response to long-standing challenges in pool maintenance.The Iron A' Design Award designation for the M1 AI Series holds relevance for the broader robotics industry as it highlights the practical integration of artificial intelligence into everyday outdoor living. As demand grows for automation that reduces manual intervention, the design aligns with the trend toward intelligent systems that operate with minimal user effort. By combining advanced vision technology with autonomous navigation, the M1 AI Series addresses concrete user needs identified through field research. The work demonstrates how robotics can deliver measurable convenience while maintaining energy efficiency. Pool owners and industry stakeholders alike benefit from a solution oriented toward precision, reliability, and reduced maintenance demands.The M1 AI Series offers up to sixteen hours of runtime and replaces blind movement with Biomimetic Dual AI Vision paired with a Quad Core Neural Engine for true three-dimensional spatial awareness and active debris identification. A composite Dual Grip Traction System, combining four wheels with slim tracks, supports stable climbing on steep walls. A sonar-activated One Touch Waterline Return allows users to summon the unit with a simple tap on the water surface, ending the need for manual retrieval from deep water. The hydrodynamic polymer body houses a high-density lithium-ion battery, an AI-Inverter system, and a Dual Force Flow System with twin pumps for strong suction. Together these features enable up to thirty days of hands-free pool cleaning.The Iron A' Design Award recognition is expected to support iGarden in advancing its Artful Living Technology philosophy across future projects. The acknowledgment may encourage continued exploration of autonomous systems within the brand's outdoor living ecosystem. By validating the engineering invested in dual-vision navigation and acoustic recall, the distinction serves as motivation for the team to pursue further innovation. It reinforces a commitment to developing intelligent, low-intervention solutions for backyard maintenance.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning M1 AI Series at the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website, where details about the design and its creators are available. Visitors can explore the features of the work and contact the company for additional information.About iGardeniGarden is the consumer innovation sub-brand of Fairland Group, founded in 1999, and is based in China. Guided by its Artful Living Technology philosophy, iGarden develops intelligent systems that reduce backyard maintenance through automation, fusing advanced artificial intelligence with eco-smart design to create outdoor spaces that adapt and manage themselves. Its portfolio includes robotic pool cleaners, swim jets, robotic lawn mowers, AI-driven pumps, salt chlorinators, and AIoT solutions, connected through a unified central control platform. The brand aims to deliver a seamless outdoor living experience that is quiet, sustainable, and intelligent, reflecting its principles of being Always Intelligent, Always Inspiring, and Always Sustainable.About the Iron A' Design Award RecognitionThe Iron A' Design Award is granted to good designs that meet the professional and industrial standards established by the A' Design Awards. Within the Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design category, entries are assessed against criteria including innovation in robotics design, efficiency of mechanism, safety measures, ease of control, adaptability to environment, energy consumption, integration of technologies, precision in task execution, inclusion of AI elements, and future-proof design. Recipients are acknowledged for practical innovations that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles and creative capacity. The designation reflects technical competence, specialization, and the ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design. Works bestowed with this title are highly regarded for their thoroughness and their contribution to quality of life improvements.About A' Design AwardThe A' Robotics, Automaton and Automation Design Award is a highly regarded international and juried competition that welcomes robotics and automation designers, design agencies, companies, established brands, and manufacturers from across the industry. Organized since 2008 and now in its eighteenth year, the competition is open to entries from all countries and across all industries, with submissions evaluated through a blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to help create a better world through the power of good design. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on an international stage, the competition honors creative minds while promoting a global appreciation for the principles of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://roboticsawards.com

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