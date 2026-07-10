Remy Xavier Brown to Appear on America’s Top Agents TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Remy Xavier Brown, founder of RXB Collective and a South Florida real estate advisor, is set to appear on America’s Top Agents TV, where he will share insights on building a successful real estate business through disciplined work ethic, continuous learning, and client-focused service.America’s Top Agents TV takes viewers inside the world of the real estate professionals who consistently perform at the highest level. Through candid conversations and behind-the-scenes insights, the series reveals how these agents built their careers, the strategies they use to win listings and close complex transactions, and the mindset required to thrive in one of the most competitive industries in the country.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Brown will explore how perseverance, embracing challenging opportunities, and maintaining a learner’s mindset helped him grow from a struggling start in real estate to launching RXB Collective, while sharing his vision for redefining the modern real estate experience.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, America’s Top Agents TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Remy’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.americastopagentstv.com/remy-xavier-brown

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