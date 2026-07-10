Contemporary Nineties by Thiago Mondini Wins Bronze in A' Design Award

Contemporary Nineties

Thiago Mondini Receives Bronze A' Design Award for a Sensitive Renovation of a 1990s Brazilian Residence

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Contemporary Nineties by Thiago Mondini as a Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. The A' Design Award is one of the world's most prestigious recognitions in the field of interior design, drawing entries from designers, studios, and brands across many countries. Within the interior design industry, the Bronze A' Design Award is regarded as a highly respected acknowledgement of thoughtful and well-executed work. The recognition of Contemporary Nineties places a careful residential renovation among notable projects evaluated through a rigorous, criteria-based process. The honor underscores the quality and considered approach that distinguish this interior project.The recognition of Contemporary Nineties holds relevance for both the interior design industry and the homeowners who seek to balance heritage with contemporary living. The project addresses a growing interest in preserving architectural identity while adapting interiors to modern functional and aesthetic needs. By demonstrating how subtle interventions can update spaces without erasing their original character, the work contributes a practical reference for residential renovation practices. This approach aligns with current industry attention to sustainability, longevity, and respectful reuse of existing structures. For users, the outcome is an interior that improves comfort and usability while honoring the building's authentic essence.Contemporary Nineties is a renovation of a 1990s Brazilian residence notable for the architectural quality typical of that decade. The intervention focused exclusively on the interiors, preserving the original character while updating the spaces for present-day living. Design decisions relied on detailed analysis of existing spaces, materials, and proportions, employing high-quality finishes, refined lighting, and considered furniture layouts. The result establishes a harmonious balance between historical identity and contemporary lifestyle, where modern functionality complements rather than competes with the home's vintage spirit. This careful coherence between preservation and modernization sets the project apart.The Bronze A' Design Award recognition offers encouragement for Thiago Mondini and the studio to continue exploring renovation methods that respect existing architecture. The honor may inform future residential projects where heritage and modern needs are reconciled through measured interventions. It reinforces a philosophy that values the symbolic and utilitarian roles of design in equal measure. The acknowledgement serves as motivation for the team to pursue further refinement and innovation in interior renovation.Project MembersContemporary Nineties was designed by Thiago Mondini, who led the spatial analysis, material studies, interior layout planning, and the overall direction of the renovation.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design, explore its features, and view additional details at the dedicated page on the A' Design Award website. The page provides further information about the project and its designer for those who wish to engage further.About Thiago MondiniThiago Mondini is a young Brazilian architect who works mainly with highly personalized interior design projects, alongside architectural projects, particularly residences, and corporate interiors. When creating unique interior projects, Mondini seeks to capture the personality of clients in order to project this essence onto the spaces, ensuring that no two projects look alike while an underlying line of work connects all of his creations. In his view, the symbolic function of architecture and the way it gives meaning to everyday life is as important as the utilitarian functions of a design. Thiago Mondini is based in Brazil.About Thiago Mondini ArquiteturaThiago Mondini Arquitetura is a Brazilian architecture and interior design firm established in Blumenau. With an extensive practice in residential projects and interior design, the company also works with corporate, commercial, and public designs. Each project is approached with a highly personalized and unique perspective. The firm consistently brings careful attention to the relationship between space, identity, and daily life.About the Bronze A' Design Award RecognitionThe Bronze A' Design Award is granted to outstanding designs that demonstrate a high degree of creativity and practicality. It recognizes the dedication and skill of designers whose work stands out for thoughtful development and the considered use of materials and technology. Within the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category, evaluation considers criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, color scheme, lighting design, sustainable practice, cultural relevance, ergonomic consideration, attention to detail, and accessibility compliance. Designs acknowledged with this title reflect professional execution and the potential to influence industry standards positively. The recognition highlights a designer's ability to blend form and function in ways that enhance quality of life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. It welcomes a diverse range of participants, including independent designers, leading agencies, innovative companies, furniture manufacturers, and established brands. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and assessed against pre-established evaluation criteria by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, guided by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition open to entries from all countries and all industries. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore the jury, view past laureates, and submit their projects at the following url: https://interior-awards.com

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