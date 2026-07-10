Florida Rental Assistance Offers Renters a Free Path to County Rent Help

Florida Rental Assistance helps renters find what is open in their area before a missed paycheck becomes a missed payment.

Too many renters give up on assistance because the process feels impossible. We built this to cut through that, so families can see what they qualify for in minutes, not weeks.” — Robbie Allen

EDINBURGH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 10, July 2026, Florida For many Florida renters, financial trouble arrives suddenly. A storm interrupts work, a shift gets cut, or a summer cooling bill spikes, and a household that was managing is suddenly short on rent. With Atlantic hurricane season opening June 1 and the cost of living across the state continuing to rise, that risk is front of mind for households from Miami to Jacksonville.Florida Rental Assistance (floridarentalassistance.com), a free service operated by Helping Hands Action Group, helps renters respond to those shocks by quickly identifying the rent assistance Florida programs they may qualify for. The service is free to use, requires no credit card, and is not a government agency.Florida Rental Assistance (Emergency Rental Assistance Program)The statewide Emergency Rental Assistance Program known as OUR Florida, which distributed rent relief during the pandemic, ran out of funds and closed to new applicants in 2022. In its place, rent help in Florida has become a county-by-county patchwork, with many counties, including Miami-Dade, Broward, and Hillsborough, running their own emergency programs that open and close as funding allows.That shift means the help a renter needs often exists, but it is harder to locate. Section 8 waitlists are frequently long or closed, county phone lines can be difficult to reach, and required paperwork is rarely explained in advance.Where Florida renters can turn now for helpFlorida Rental Assistance points renters toward the main sources of help still available across the state:Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers, administered by local public housing authorities, where renters typically pay about 30 percent of their income toward rent.County emergency rent relief, which has largely replaced the statewide program and often screens applicants for utility help at the same time.The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), delivered through county Community Action Agencies, which helps with power and cooling bills.The Florida Housing Finance Corporation (FHFC) and HUD, which back affordable housing and voucher programs statewide.Nonprofits and crisis aid, including the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities, which assist with rent and bills during a documented hardship.211 Florida, a free statewide line that can direct renters to programs open in their county.How the free check worksAfter a renter answers a short set of questions about their household, income, and county, the tool compares the responses against more than 100 federal, state, and local programs and identifies potential matches. A case manager then follows up, typically within 24 hours, to explain the matches in plain language and outline next steps. The renter applies to each program directly through the agency that administers it; the service explains what documents to gather and where to send them.The company emphasizes that it does not distribute funds, does not submit applications on a renter's behalf, and that completing the check does not guarantee acceptance into any program. Final eligibility and approval decisions rest with the administering agencies, and funding and waitlists change frequently.The free eligibility check is available at https://floridarentalassistance.com/ About Helping Hands Action Group (Florida Rental Assistance)Helping Hands Action Group (helpinghandsact.com) is a privately held, for-profit company that assists eligible residents in locating private and public assistance programs across all 50 states. The organization has no affiliation or relationship, financial or otherwise, with any political party, government agency, or other outside group. It does not submit forms or documents on members' behalf. All communication and documentation with any government, state, or private party is handled directly between the renter and that party. The company advises consumers not to pay any third party for assistance they can obtain for free elsewhere.Media ContactRobbie Allen Helping Hands Action Group robbie@helpinghandsact.com https://floridarentalassistance.com/

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