Ural Forest by Taiga Wins Silver in A' Design Award for Playground Design

Ural Forest

Modular Playground Series Inspired by Ural Nature Receives Silver A' Design Award Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award has announced Ural Forest by Taiga as a Silver winner in the Playground Equipment, Play Structures and Public Park Design category. This recognition places Ural Forest among notable works evaluated by the A' Design Award, one of the highly respected and well-recognized programs in the field of playground and public park design. The A' Design Award is a juried international competition that assesses entries against a comprehensive set of established criteria. The Silver A' Design Award designation acknowledges the careful engineering, thematic coherence, and play value embodied in the Ural Forest series. This achievement reflects the contribution of Taiga to thoughtful, context-driven play environment design.The Silver A' Design Award recognition holds relevance for the broader playground industry as well as for municipalities, landscape architects, and families who utilize public play spaces. Ural Forest responds to a growing demand for play environments that combine safety, inclusivity, and aesthetic integration with the urban landscape. The series supports the concept of managed risk, allowing children to explore physical boundaries responsibly while engaging in social interaction across age groups. By drawing on local natural symbols and durable materials, the design aligns with current trends emphasizing cultural relevance and environmental sustainability. The practical benefits include modular transport, efficient on-site assembly, and reliable performance in extreme weather conditions.Ural Forest is a series of children playground equipment shaped as geometric abstractions of regional nature. Large asymmetrical tree structures appear different from every side, encouraging active play across all weather conditions, while bear and chanterelle mushroom themed playhouses support roleplay and light activity. The Ants and Leaves open structures provide safe conditions for physical training among the youngest visitors. Internal spiral labyrinths and communication pipes combine physical challenge with social interaction. Constructed from stainless steel and larch wood, the units are engineered using parametric software, reinforced foundations calibrated to wind and snow loads, and universal joint solutions.The Silver A' Design Award recognition for Ural Forest may inform future projects undertaken by Taiga, reinforcing the value of multidisciplinary collaboration and iterative engineering. The acknowledgment supports continued exploration of context-sensitive play environments that serve as visual landmarks within urban settings. As Ural Forest contributes to the Iset River embankment in Yekaterinburg, the project demonstrates how play design can function as both an attraction point and a developmental resource. This recognition serves as motivation for the Taiga team to pursue further innovation in safety, durability, and play value.Team MembersUral Forest was realized through the collaborative work of Taiga together with Vyacheslav Kobelev, Daria Efremova, Mariia Pokataeva, Georgii Meskhi, Anton Voronchihin, Ivan Grehov, and Sergei Spiridonov, who contributed to concept development, engineering, and play scenario design. S&P Landscape Studio proposed the original Ural Forest concept and invited Taiga to join the Iset River embankment improvement project as play environment experts.Interested parties may learn more about Ural Forest, view its features, and explore the work of its designers at the dedicated page provided by the A' Design Award.About TaigaTaiga is a design and manufacturing firm from the Russian Federation specializing in high-quality outdoor play equipment and environments that facilitate children development. Operating on the principle that playgrounds serve as essential zones for early childhood development rather than mere utilitarian installations, the company integrates physical, social, and sensory stimulation into every project. Central to the Taiga philosophy is the concept of managed risk, distinguishing between age-appropriate challenges and safety hazards so that children can safely test their physical boundaries and build self-confidence. Taiga oversees the entire lifecycle of its products, from the initial conceptualization of play scenarios for diverse age groups to the installation of realized products.About Taiga, Brand and ManufacturerTaiga is distinguished by a commitment to manual craftsmanship, with 70 percent of components finished by hand. Every complex undergoes rigorous pre-assembly and safety inspections at the factory to ensure structural integrity and compliance. The brand prioritizes natural materials such as timber, metal, stone, and sand to ensure environmental sustainability, enhanced tactile interaction, and long-term durability in varied climatic conditions. Architecturally, Taiga utilizes abstract forms and a natural color palette to stimulate imagination without cluttering the visual landscape, preserving the aesthetic integrity of surrounding urban or natural spaces. The product range includes series produced playground equipment, individually designed and produced playground equipment, and playground landscape projects.About the Silver A' Design Award RecognitionThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes designs that demonstrate excellence in both function and aesthetics within the Playground Equipment, Play Structures and Public Park Design category. Evaluation criteria include innovative use of space, safety measures, inclusion of diverse play options, integration with the surrounding environment, use of sustainable materials, and attention to accessibility. Additional considerations encompass creativity in design, age-appropriate features, encouragement of physical activity, provision for social interaction, sensory stimulation, durability, maintenance, and weather resistance. The recognition also accounts for educational element integration, cultural relevance, flexibility of use, aesthetic appeal, user comfort, and risk management strategies. Designs receiving this designation reflect notable technical skill and a measurable contribution to advancing industry standards.About A' Design AwardThe A' Playground Equipment, Play Structures and Public Park Design Award is a renowned competition that welcomes playground designers, design agencies, companies, brands, and other participants in the playground and park design industries. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and voted on by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, using pre-established evaluation criteria. Organized since 2008 and now in its 18th year, the A' Design Award is an international and juried competition held across all industries, open to entries from all countries. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, driven by a philanthropic mission to create a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Award, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at the following url: https://playgroundaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.