AdTech Market Forecast To Hit $1,255Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth

AdTech Market Report 2026 Regions AdTech Market Report 2026 Segments AdTech Market Report 2026 Drivers

The Business Research Company's AdTech Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "AdTech market to surpass $1,255 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Web Content, Search Portals And Social Media market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,409 billion by 2030, with AdTech to represent around 89% of the parent market. Within the broader Media industry, which is expected to be $3,709 billion by 2030, the AdTech market is estimated to account for nearly 34% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The AdTech Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the adtech market in 2030, valued at $416 billion. The market is expected to grow from $252 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The rapid growth can be attributed to the rapid expansion of digital media consumption across emerging economies, increasing smartphone and internet penetration, rising adoption of AI-powered advertising technologies, growing investments by global technology companies in regional digital ecosystems, and the strong presence of large e-commerce and social media platforms driving digital advertising spending across the region.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global AdTech Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the adtech market in 2030, valued at $365 billion. The market is expected to grow from $231 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The strong growth can be attributed to the high adoption of programmatic advertising platforms, increasing utilization of first-party data strategies by enterprises, strong demand for personalized and omnichannel advertising campaigns, rapid advancements in connected TV and retail media advertising, and continuous innovation by major technology companies in artificial intelligence, audience analytics, and real-time advertising optimization solutions.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The AdTech Market In 2030?

The adtech market is segmented by product type into web-based, cloud-based, on-premise, and other products. The cloud-based market will be the largest segment of the adtech market segmented by product type, accounting for 49% or $616 billion of the total in 2030. The cloud-based market will be supported by the increasing demand for scalable and real-time advertising infrastructure, rising adoption of software-as-a-service platforms among advertisers and publishers, growing need for centralized campaign management and analytics capabilities, increasing integration of AI and machine learning tools for automated ad placement and optimization, and strong demand for flexible and cost-efficient advertising technologies across global digital marketing operations.

The adtech market is segmented by solution into demand-side platforms (DSPs), supply-side platforms (SSPs), ad networks, data management platforms (DMPs), and other solutions.

The adtech market is segmented by advertising type into programmatic advertising, search advertising, display advertising, mobile advertising, email marketing, native advertising, and other advertisings.

The adtech market is segmented by application into large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and other applications.

The adtech market is segmented by industry vertical into media and entertainment, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), education, retail and consumer goods, IT and telecom, healthcare, and other industry verticals.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The AdTech Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the adtech market leading up to 2030 is 10%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global AdTech Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global adtech market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to accelerate connected TV programmatic advertising, advance privacy-focused digital advertising ecosystems, and expand the use of AI-driven dynamic creative optimization across global marketing campaigns.

CTV-Led Programmatic Surge - The ctv-led programmatic surge is expected to become a key growth driver for the adTech market by 2030. The rapid adoption of connected TV platforms is accelerating the shift of advertising budgets from traditional broadcast channels toward data-driven digital video ecosystems. Advertisers are increasingly utilizing programmatic technologies to deliver personalized and measurable campaigns across streaming platforms and smart TV applications. This transition is encouraging greater integration of audience analytics, automated bidding systems, and cross-device advertising strategies to improve engagement and campaign efficiency. As streaming consumption continues to expand globally, demand for advanced adTech platforms supporting ctv monetization is expected to rise significantly. As a result, the ctv-led programmatic surge is anticipated to contribute approximately 1.7% annual growth to the market.

Deprecation Of Third-Party Cookies - The deprecation of third-party cookies is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the adtech market by 2030. The transition away from third-party tracking technologies is encouraging advertisers and publishers to adopt privacy-centric targeting solutions based on first-party data, contextual advertising, and identity resolution platforms. Companies are increasingly investing in secure data management systems and consent-driven advertising frameworks to comply with evolving data privacy regulations. This shift is accelerating innovation in customer engagement technologies and alternative audience targeting methodologies across digital advertising ecosystems. Consequently, the deprecation of third-party cookies is projected to contribute around 1.5% annual growth to the market.

AI-Driven Dynamic Creative Optimisation - AI-driven dynamic creative optimisation is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the adtech market by 2030. The growing use of artificial intelligence in advertising platforms is enabling brands to automatically personalize ad creatives, messaging, and visual formats based on consumer behavior and real-time engagement patterns. Advertisers are increasingly deploying machine learning algorithms to improve campaign performance, maximize conversion rates, and optimize media spending across multiple digital channels. The ability to generate adaptive and highly targeted advertising experiences is strengthening customer acquisition and retention strategies for enterprises worldwide. Therefore, AI-driven dynamic creative optimisation is projected to contribute approximately 1.4% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The AdTech Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the web-based market, cloud-based market, on-premise market, and other products market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $463 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising adoption of scalable digital advertising infrastructure, increasing demand for real-time campaign management solutions, growing investments in AI-powered audience analytics platforms, expanding use of omnichannel marketing technologies across enterprises, and continuous advancements in cloud computing and automated advertising ecosystems. This momentum reflects the advertising industry’s focus on improving campaign efficiency, enhancing audience personalization, and strengthening data-driven decision-making capabilities, accelerating growth across the global adtech ecosystem.

The web-based market is projected to grow by $125 billion, the cloud-based market by $234 billion, the on-premise market by $87 billion, and the other products market by $17 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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