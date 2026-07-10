Serbia and Romania Hold Bilateral Political Consultations

Bilateral political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania were held today in Bucharest. The Serbian delegation was led by the State Secretary Damjan Jović, while the Romanian delegation was headed by the State Secretary Clara Staicu.

The participants reaffirmed the traditionally good and friendly relations between the two countries, as well as their mutual readiness to further intensify political dialogue and enhance bilateral cooperation. They explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, particularly in the fields of economy, infrastructure, energy and culture.

State Secretary Jović thanked Romania for its continuous and principled support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Serbia, as well as for its support for Serbia's European integration process.

Particular attention was also devoted to the status of the Serbian community in Romania and the Romanian national minority in the Republic of Serbia. It was noted that national minorities constitute an important bridge of cooperation and make a significant contribution to the development of friendly relations and mutual trust between the two countries.

The interlocutors noted that Serbia and Romania enjoy very good cooperation in the multilateral sphere and expressed their readiness to further strengthen it. The Romanian side presented the priorities of its current chairmanship of the Central European Initiative (CEI) and the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP), while State Secretary Jović expressed his support and wished Romania a successful chairmanship.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on current international issues, reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening dialogue and cooperation in addressing contemporary global challenges.