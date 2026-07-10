County to remove large sediment at Wesley Lake to assist Asbury Park and Neptune in storm aftermath

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 9, 2026

County removes large sediment at Wesley Lake

to assist Asbury Park and Neptune in storm aftermath

ASBURY PARK/NEPTUNE, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, on behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, authorized the expedited removal of post flooding sediment accumulation located at the west end of Wesley Lake as part of a municipal assistance project following the July 6 flash flooding, at no cost to the City of Asbury Park or Neptune Township.

“The County was contacted earlier this week about the need to remove post flooding sediment accumulation, and our team responded immediately,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “I directed the Department of Public Works to prioritize the removal and approved it as a municipal assistance project at no cost to the City of Asbury Park or Neptune Township.”

The City of Asbury Park agreed to install and maintain the required road closure and associated detours, perform the necessary street sweeping, obtain all required permits, and provide a suitable disposal site for the removed sediment.

“This sediment needed to be removed immediately to avoid damage to the draining infrastructure and stormwater management systems and eliminate waterway disruptions,” said Commissioner Director Arnone. “This effort reflects Monmouth County’s commitment to working collaboratively with our municipalities to address local needs quickly, efficiently, and effectively. When our towns need assistance, we're ready to help.”

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ASBURY PARK/NEPTUNE, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, on behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, authorized the expedited removal of post flooding sediment accumulation located at the west end of Wesley Lake as part of a municipal assistance project following the July 6 flash flooding, at no cost to the City of Asbury Park or Neptune Township.