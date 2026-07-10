2immersive4u Wins Its First Emmy for 'Somewhere to Hide' at the 2026 Central Great Lakes Emmy Awards

2immersive4u Emmy 2026

2immersive4u earns its first Emmy for “Somewhere to Hide,” recognizing its excellence in musical composition and arrangement.

Winning our first Emmy proves that bold ideas, great music, and AI-driven storytelling can create something timeless. This honor belongs to the entire 2immersive4u team and inspires what comes next.” — Dusan Simic

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2immersive4u has reached a historic new milestone. At the 2026 Central Great Lakes Emmy Awards, 2immersive4u won its first Emmy in the Musical Composition/Arrangement category for the original song “ Somewhere to Hide .”The award honors a powerful collaboration between Dusan Simic, George Radmilovic, and John Stealey. More importantly, it recognizes a creative team that continues to connect music, immersive media, and new production technology.For 2immersive4u, this Emmy win is a defining moment. It celebrates the craft behind the song. It also reflects the ambition behind every project the studio creates.2immersive4u Turns an Original Song Into an Emmy-Winning Moment“Somewhere to Hide” earned the Emmy for Musical Composition/Arrangement because it put emotion, structure, and sound at the center of the experience. The song does not rely on spectacle alone. Instead, it creates a mood that stays with the listener.2immersive4u approached the project with the same focus it brings to visual storytelling. Every musical choice had a purpose. Every arrangement decision helped shape the feeling of the song.Therefore, the recognition matters far beyond one award. It shows that 2immersive4u can compete at the highest level of regional television and media excellence while maintaining an independent creative voice.The Emmy win also highlights the strength of collaboration. Dusan Simic, George Radmilovic, and John Stealey combined their ideas, experience, and musical instincts to create “Somewhere to Hide.” That shared vision turned a song into an award-winning work.Listen and watch “Somewhere to Hide” on Escape AI.A First Emmy That Builds on the 2immersive4u VisionFor years, 2immersive4u has built work at the intersection of sound, video, animation, immersive content, and AI-powered production. The studio believes technology should support imagination. It should not replace the human spark.That philosophy is clear in “Somewhere to Hide.” The composition has a human core. Yet the project also belongs to the broader 2immersive4u vision of making modern stories feel more immediate, cinematic, and accessible.2immersive4u does not see creative technology as a shortcut. Instead, 2immersive4u uses it as an expanded canvas. That approach helps the studio move faster while protecting the details that make a song or story feel real.The music track is a completely unique experiment made right here in Cleveland, Ohio. The music you are hearing was created manually, only the female voice was made in kit.ai and then transposed in Variaudio to the adequate pitch of the song. We created this project to encourage local bands and songwriters not to fear technology, but to use it as a powerful new instrument in their musical toolkit. AI can be the spark that helps you finish that demo, find a new chord progression, or break through writer's block.The Creative2immersive4u Also Earned a Technical Achievement NominationThe 2026 Central Great Lakes Emmy Awards brought more than one honor for 2immersive4u. Alongside the Musical Composition/Arrangement nomination for “Somewhere to Hide,” 2immersive4u received a second nomination in Technical Achievement.The Technical Achievement nomination recognized the company’s Multi-Model AI Pipeline. This work reflects the 2immersive4u commitment to practical innovation. It is about using connected creative tools with purpose, not using technology for noise.As a result, the two nominations told one complete story. One nomination celebrated the art of the song. The other recognized the systems that can help artists and studios create with greater speed and flexibility.2immersive4u is proud of both distinctions. However, the Emmy win for “Somewhere to Hide” gives this chapter a special place in the company’s story.2immersive4u and Escape AI: A Home for New Creative VoicesThe song is available through Escape AI, where 2immersive4u is a creator. That connection matters because Escape AI provides a space for artists exploring new forms of AI-enabled storytelling and entertainment.Upcoming projectsDusan Simic is developing a cinematic trilogy centered on the Nephilim in collaboration with New York Times bestselling thriller author Keith Ablow and in co-production with AMG Visuals.The Watchers and the Nephilim remain among the most compelling and debated figures in ancient scripture, apocryphal texts, mythology, and theological interpretation. Titled NEPHILIM, the trilogy will bring this enduring mystery to the screen through ambitious, AI-driven cinematic storytelling that blends ancient history, spiritual intrigue, and modern visual innovation.

ITCH feat. Sol (Solune) - Somewhere to hide (Official Music Video)

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