The Other House South Kensington Luxury Interiors Head to Auction After £335M Acquisition

The Other House South Kensington interiors will be offered at auction by Pro Auction, including more than 2,100 luxury lots Luxury interiors at The Other House South Kensington, with bespoke furnishings and hospitality assets offered at auction. Furniture and fittings from The Other House’s private bars, lounges and dining areas will be offered in the three-day auction.

Over 2,100 luxury interiors, bespoke furnishings and hospitality assets from The Other House South Kensington will be offered by Pro Auction.

This auction opens the doors to a private South Kensington design world, offering buyers rare access to bespoke luxury interiors from The Other House.” — Simon Rose

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 2,100 no-reserve lots from The Other House in South Kensington—including a 30ft chandelier, complete Club Flat suites, private bars, wellness areas, and commercial kitchen assets—will be offered to buyers worldwide.

The contents of one of South Kensington’s most distinctive luxury hospitality properties are set to come to market in full. Following AENDRE’s landmark acquisition of the portfolio, Pro Auction, Europe’s leading hospitality auction specialist, has been appointed to manage the complete sale of assets from The Other House flagship property.

Taking place across three unreserved auction days, the sale will feature over 2,100 premium lots with no reserve prices. The clearance covers 11 grand Victorian townhouses on Harrington Gardens and includes the full removal of all the furniture of the 230 luxury guest “Club Flats”, members’ bars, wellness spaces, and restaurants. For hoteliers, designers, collectors, and private buyers, the auction offers access to high-quality bespoke interiors and hospitality assets at significantly reduced acquisition costs.

Launched in July 2022, The Other House quickly gained recognition for its private “Residents’ Club” concept. Conceived by property entrepreneur Naomi Heaton and designed by the award-winning Bergman Design House, the interiors were largely reserved for members and overnight residents rather than the wider public.

Drawing on the character, heritage, and eccentric style of South Kensington, the design scheme combines deep regency tones, rich velvets, bespoke brasswork, and maximalist detailing. With the property having been operational for fewer than four years, the assets have been kept to high luxury hospitality standards, creating a rare opportunity to purchase designer pieces that remain in excellent condition.

Commenting on the sale, Simon Rose, Director at Pro Auction, said: “This is a auction of luxury furniture on an unprecedented scale for South Kensington. Because the auction is entirely unreserved, items that cost thousands of pounds to custom-commission will start at a fraction of their value. We are opening the doors to a private world, allowing hoteliers, interior designers, and private buyers to walk in and take home bespoke British craftsmanship with zero lead time.”

Among the thousands of no-reserve lots are bespoke statement pieces, complete room schemes, and hospitality furnishings from across the property:

• Statement reception pieces: Leading the sale is a 30ft bespoke botanical chandelier designed and handcrafted by Cox London, together with a gold hand-painted reception screen by Edinburgh artist Hedi Munro.

• 230 complete luxury bedroom suites (“Club Flats”): The guest accommodation features rich teal blues, perylene greens, and oxblood reds, with lots including bespoke drapery, premium loose rugs, plush velvet sofas, armchairs, lamps and art along with custom leather headboards, elegant bedside cabinet and console tables manufactured by Curtis Furniture, and laser-cut Art-Deco metal dividing screens.

• Bars, cafés, and dining areas: Furniture and fittings from the Owl & Monkey cocktail lounge and The Other Kitchen café include green marble accent pieces, custom velvet bar stools, designer lighting by Chelsom, a red leather bar setup, and solid wood dining tables from the private Francis Bacon and Mervyn Peake dining suites.

• Private members’ spaces: The sale also includes low-level lounge seating, upholstered velvet armchairs, suspended decorative brass birds, and a bespoke timber whiskey locker from the Keeping Room and Hogsmire lounges.

Viewing Schedule and Auction Dates

Prospective buyers will be able to view the assets on site before the auction, with public preview access available at the South Kensington property.

• On-site public previews: Friday 24th to Monday 27th July 2026, from 09:00 to 16:00 BST daily

• Live on-site and webcast auction: Tuesday 28th, Wednesday 29th, and Thursday 30th July 2026, commencing at 10:00 BST daily

Auction location: The Other House, 15-17 Harrington Gardens, South Kensington, London, SW7 4JJ.

How to Register and Bid ? Pro Auction will conduct the sale live on site, supported by a simultaneous global webcast so that online bidders can take part in real time from any location.

The full digital catalogue, covering all 2,100+ lots, is now available. To view the catalogue, register for physical attendance, or arrange online bidding, visit https://tinyurl.com/othehse or contact the auctioneers on +44 1761 414000.



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